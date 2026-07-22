EAM Jaishankar Raises Safety Of Indian Seafarers With Russia's Lavrov After Black Sea Attack | X - @DrSJaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday raised India's concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers operating in the Black Sea region during talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, days after four Indian crew members were killed in an attack on a merchant vessel off the coast of Ukraine.

The two ministers met in Manila on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-related meetings and reviewed bilateral ties, including cooperation in trade, investment, energy and other key sectors.

"An in-depth review of our bilateral relations with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia," Jaishankar wrote on social media.

"Reiterated our strong concern regarding the safety of Indian seafarers in the region. Discussed various aspects of our partnership, including trade and investment, energy and connectivity, science and technology, and mobility," he said.

India summoned Russian Chargé d’Affaires Vladimir Ladanov and conveyed its "grave concerns" over the attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leo, in which four Indian nationals were killed. pic.twitter.com/c3R5aE52K5 — Well & Thirst (@wellandthirst) July 21, 2026

India condemns attack on MV Golden Leo

The meeting came a day after India summoned Russian Charge d'Affaires Vladimir Ladanov to convey its "grave concerns" and "unequivocal condemnation" over Sunday's Russian attack on the Guinea-Bissau-flagged merchant vessel MV Golden Leo, in which 10 people, including four Indian crew members, were killed.

During the meeting at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India described the attack as "unacceptable" and stressed that such incidents must not be repeated.

The attack marked the first reported deaths of Indian seafarers since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began.

"The Russian Charge d'Affaires was requested to convey India's strong concerns to his authorities that the targeting of commercial shipping and the resulting loss of innocent civilian lives are unacceptable and must be avoided," the MEA said.

Ukraine conflict, West Asia among key issues discussed

Jaishankar said he and Lavrov also exchanged views on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the situation in West Asia.

India has consistently maintained that the Ukraine conflict should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.