BJP, Congress Workers Clash In Patna Amid Student Protests; Several Injured | VIDEO | X - IANS

Patna, July 22: Tension gripped Bihar’s capital on Wednesday as separate protests by student organisations and political parties led to violent clashes at different locations in the city.

While student protesters were demonstrating at Dak Bungalow Crossing over examination-related issues, workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress came face-to-face on Ashok Rajpath, where a heated confrontation escalated into violence.

Clashes Break Out During Protests

According to eyewitnesses, the altercation quickly turned into a clash, with both sides allegedly using lathis and pelting stones. Several people sustained injuries during the incident. Police personnel present at the scene intervened to restore order, and additional security forces were deployed as a precaution.

Patna, Bihar: Violent clashes erupted outside the Congress office as BJP leaders reached there to stage a gherao pic.twitter.com/qmio11oGJD — IANS (@ians_india) July 22, 2026

BJP leaders alleged that their workers had gathered to stage a protest outside the Congress office when they were attacked by Congress workers already present there. The party claimed the Congress supporters had come prepared with lathis and stones, describing the incident as a pre-planned attempt to create unrest.

The BJP further accused the Congress of attempting to disturb the atmosphere in Patna, alleging that the violence was part of a deliberate conspiracy. The BJP’s protest march had been organised in response to a Congress demonstration held outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in New Delhi.

Patna, Bihar: Stones are being pelted as BJP leaders reach the Congress office to stage a gherao following Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's protest outside the Prime Minister's residence pic.twitter.com/7mcNxV2nDA — IANS (@ians_india) July 22, 2026

Congress Defends Protest

Responding to the allegations, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee President Rajesh Ram said the protest was aimed at drawing attention to student-related issues and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He stated that Congress leaders and workers had gathered to protest what they described as the Government’s failure to address the concerns of students.

Referring to opposition MPs who had demonstrated in black attire, Rajesh Ram said the protest highlighted the Government’s alleged indifference towards the student movement and asserted that democratic voices could not be silenced through the arrogance of power.

Police Probe Stone-Pelting

Patna SDPO (Law and Order-02) Komal Meena said the law-and-order situation deteriorated after some protesters attempted to move forward, resulting in stone-pelting and a lathi-charge. She confirmed that several people sustained injuries and are receiving medical treatment.

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According to the SDPO, police reached the spot promptly and brought the situation under control despite simultaneous protests taking place at multiple locations across the city. Additional police personnel were deployed, and normalcy was restored after the crowds were dispersed.

She added that authorities would verify whether the organisers had obtained prior permission for the protest. A decision on registering an FIR would be taken after examining the circumstances, noting that protests and processions require prior permission under existing regulations.

The incidents unfolded against the backdrop of widespread protests in Patna over examination-related issues and student demands, prompting heightened security arrangements across key locations in the city.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)