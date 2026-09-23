11 Killed, Including Pregnant Woman, As Gunmen Storm South African Township Home | X

Gunmen stormed a home in a township in South Africa’s Durban and killed 11 people, including a pregnant woman, the head of the provincial government said on Wednesday.

Two people survived the shooting, while the motive behind the attack was not immediately known.

Gunmen Open Fire On People Gathered At House

“The victims, including a pregnant woman, were gathered at a house shortly before 11:00 pm (2100 GMT Tuesday) when armed assailants reportedly entered the premises and opened fire,” KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli told AFP.

Mass shooting horror grips Durban, after gunmen opened fire, killing 11 people. pic.twitter.com/KugXXc1QwV — Eagle News Feed (@eagle_feed) September 23, 2026

Durban is the main city in KwaZulu-Natal province.

Ntuli said two people survived the attack.

“The incident has left the community in profound shock and grief,” he said.

Attackers Reportedly Forced Victims Into Room

Local television station eNCA reported that the attackers forced everyone into a room before opening fire. The assailants also reportedly set fire to a car belonging to one of the victims.

A local resident expressed disbelief over the killings.

“It’s shocking and sad. These are guys I grew up with. I can’t believe it. It’s like a movie,” eNCA quoted the resident as saying.

“I’ve been staying here all my life, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” he added.

Motive Behind Shooting Remains Unclear

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

South Africa has large numbers of both legal and illegal firearms, and shootings are common, often linked to gang rivalries and competition between informal businesses.

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South Africa has one of the world’s highest murder rates, with about 60 people killed every day in a country with a population of around 62 million.

In March, soldiers were deployed to violence hotspots across the country to support police efforts to tackle crime. President Cyril Ramaphosa has described crime as one of the biggest threats facing South Africa.