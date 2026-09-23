Rome's Colosseum Shuts For A Day After 22-Year-Old Worker Falls To His Death | X

Rome’s Colosseum was closed to the public on Wednesday as a mark of mourning after a 22-year-old worker fell to his death inside the historic monument late Tuesday, according to the archaeological park’s press office.

Worker Was Installing Cables

The worker, identified as Andrea Moretti, specialised in working at heights using ropes. He was installing cabling for an illumination project scheduled to be completed next month when he fell and died inside the Colosseum, the park’s press office said.

Giorgia Meloni Expresses Grief

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed shock and sadness over Moretti’s death.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the tragic death of Andrea Moretti,” Meloni said in a statement.

She added: “Dying at the age of 22 is unacceptable -- even more so when it happens in the workplace.”

Meloni said she hoped the cause of the accident would be established as quickly as possible.

Also Watch:

Authorities Probe Circumstances

Authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to the archaeological park.

No further details about what caused Moretti to fall were provided.

Thousands Entered Before Closure

Thousands of visitors had already entered the Colosseum early on Wednesday before the closure could be implemented, the park said.

The archaeological site was to be officially closed once all visitors who had already entered had left.