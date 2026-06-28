11 Killed After Skydiving School Aircraft Crashes Near Nancy In France

At least 11 people lost their lives after a civilian aircraft operated by a parachuting school crashed on Sunday in Tomblaine, near the northeastern French city of Nancy, authorities said.

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According to the local prefecture, the aircraft went down at around 11 a.m. local time, killing everyone on board. The victims included the pilot, five student skydivers and five instructors who were reportedly on a training-related flight.

Emergency responders rushed to the crash site shortly after the incident, while police and other authorities launched a large-scale rescue and investigation operation. French newspaper L'Est Républicain reported that the aircraft was carrying a group of skydivers at the time of the crash.

Officials have cordoned off the area surrounding the crash site and urged residents to stay away to allow emergency personnel and law enforcement agencies to carry out their work without obstruction. Motorists have also been asked to give priority to emergency vehicles.

Regional broadcaster France 3 Grand Est had earlier warned of a possible explosion risk following the crash. The French Interior Minister travelled to the scene to oversee the response.

The cause of the accident has not yet been determined. Authorities have opened an investigation to establish what led to the fatal crash.