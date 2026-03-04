 101 Missing After US Submarine Allegedly Sinks Iranian Frigate Near Sri Lanka
An Iranian Navy frigate, Dena, was reportedly sunk by a US submarine near Sri Lanka, leaving at least 101 missing and 78 injured. Sri Lankan forces rescued 32 survivors and launched a major operation after receiving distress signals. The ship was returning from a naval exercise in India when it sank.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 04:22 PM IST
article-image

A US submarine reportedly sank the Iranian Navy’s Mowj-class frigate Dena near Sri Lanka. According to Sri Lanka’s Navy and Defence Ministry, at least 101 people were missing and 78 wounded following the alleged submarine attack on the Iranian vessel.

Reports said the Sri Lankan Navy rescued 32 injured people from the scene. They were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe, a senior Health Ministry official, told the Associated Press that one person is in critical condition, seven are receiving emergency treatment, and the others are being treated for minor injuries.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath informed Parliament that Sri Lanka’s Navy received distress signals from the ship IRIS Dena, which had 180 people on board. The island nation dispatched naval ships and Air Force aircraft for rescue operations.

According to reports, the vessel was returning from the International Fleet Review / MILAN 2026 naval exercise in India when it sank on March 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

