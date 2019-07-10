World Cup 2019

Updated on IST

World Cup 2019: NZ struggle to 239/8 as India bowlers come to party

By IANS

India's captain Virat Kohli (L) celebrates with India's Hardik Pandya
India's captain Virat Kohli (L) celebrates with India's Hardik Pandya
Photo by Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP

Recent Stories

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in