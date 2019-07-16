Went to default mode during New Zealand's Super Over: Jos Buttler

London: In the complete chaos of the final ball of Super Over during the World Cup final, England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler had to stay the most calm among them all.

On Sunday, Buttler had already helped get England to a tie with a run a ball fifty alongside Ben Stokes against New Zealand. He then returned for England's Super Over and hit seven from three balls, including a final four through midwicket to set the Black Caps 16 to win.

However, Buttler's biggest intervention was still to come, collecting Jason Roy's throw to strand Martin Guptill short and secure England a first men's World Cup crown in their history. And the 28-year-old was still pinching himself after the celebrations began.

"We were laughing about it in the dressing room, four years came down to one ball," he said. "Two needed off one ball, we didn't get that. Then it came down to, can we get a run out? "It's quite nice to know that we will wake up this week and it did happen!

"It was quite an incredible match for a World Cup final to be so close, and somehow we managed to win the game." So how did the star batsman-wicketkeeper manage to keep his head while all around him were losing theirs?

"It's ok when you are in the middle because you go into default, it is what you know -- playing cricket. Catching the ball and trying to break the stumps, that's what I know but the consequences are a bit larger," he added.