World Cup 2019

Updated on IST

World Cup 2019: ICC starts ticket 'return' policy to avoid black marketing

By IANS

This move saw quite a few Indian fans benefit ahead of the game against New Zealand at the Old Trafford in Manchester

International Cricket Council starts ticket 'return' policy to avoid black
International Cricket Council starts ticket 'return' policy to avoid black
Photo Credit: Twitter

Recent Stories

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in