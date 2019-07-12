World Cup 2019: Hasta La Vista, Dhoni, says ICC

Even as Indian fans were trying to reconcile to the loss against New Zealand, a video tweeted by the International Cricket Council, which was captioned ‘Hasta La Vista, Dhoni’ has rubbed them on the wrong side. They find it obnoxious for the official organisers of the tournament to put up such stuff on social media.

This phrase has been in everyday use in Spanish-speaking countries for some time and though it means ‘see you later,’ hasta la vista is also a way of saying goodbye. ‘Hasta la vista, baby’ drew attention of the English-speaking world via the 1991 film Terminator 2: Judgment Day, written by James Cameron and William Wisher Jr. The phrase features in an exchange between the film's characters John Connor (Edward Furlong) and 'The Terminator' (Arnold Schwarzenegger.