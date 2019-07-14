Who will win World Cup 2019 final? Here's what the astrological prediction says

World Cup 2019 is finally coming to an end and everyone has the question, “Who will win in ICC World cup”, well it is a difficult question. New Zealand and England face off the the summit clashin the ICC World Cup 2019 on Sunday, is going to be extremely intense and exciting. According to Veenus Astro, “There is a high chance of England winning the world cup.”As per Veenus the Stars are in such an unfavourable position that New Zealand would not win. Mercury and Rahu, which dominate the sports arena, favour England winning the World Cup.

For Victory in Sport, you should have a strong Lagna. Lagna is your physical body. When your physical body is powerful, you will be able to sustain. It is the first and foremost indication to be someone in a field which needs physical strength to survive. Then the 3rd, 5th, 6th, 10th, and the 11th house should be examined. As per Veenus, England Team players are having powerful Mars which shows that the team has good resistance power and can win over his competitors. Also, English players have Saturn in their stability mode, which indicates that the England team will emerge triumphant.