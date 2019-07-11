World Cup 2019

Updated on IST

Australia opt to bat against England in World Cup 2019 2nd semi-final (Toss)

By IANS

The winner's trophy is pictured before the start of the 2019 Cricket World Cup second semi-final between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England, on July 11, 2019.
The winner's trophy is pictured before the start of the 2019 Cricket World Cup second semi-final between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England, on July 11, 2019.
Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP

Recent Stories

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in