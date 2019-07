World Cup 2019 5 shocking similarities in India’s World Cup 2019 semis loss and Champions Trophy 2017 final defeat India's journey in World Cup 2019 somewhat mirrored that of their performance in the 2017 Champions Trophy, when they reached the summit clash rather easily only to crumble in the end. The resemblance however does not end there

Rohit Sharma walks off for one during the 2019 Cricket World Cup first semi-final between New Zealand and India at Old Trafford in Manchester Photo AFP