Year of zoodles: Five top food trends that went big this year

To keep quality in check, most chefs made everything from scratch in their kitchens. “We bake our own Nachos and have an excellent bakery chef who makes even the burger himself,” shares Akanksha Dean, Chef Manager Imperfecto Shor Café, New Delhi. “My day begins with a morning meeting with my team. I then check the ingredient list and take my rounds in the kitchen ensuring that we try and do everything we can ourselves and use as little of preserved foods as possible,” adds Chef Paul Kinny, Director of Culinary, The St. Regis Mumbai

Rupali Dean is a food and travel writer based out of Delhi.