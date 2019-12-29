Year of zoodles: Five top food trends that went big this year

While there are several food trends that will never fade, there are many that come and go. Food trends from 2019 have comprised vegetarianism to cauliflower rice, zoodles (Zucchini noodles) to chicken and waffle sandwiches, just to name a few. The year has familiarised us with an entire new swing of prevalent eats, bursting up on Instagram feeds, restaurants and supermarket shelves. I am not saying that they will not be as popular in 2020, but they have certainly relished a moment they may or may not enjoy so soon!
Sustainability & going local
2019 was the year vegan food became trendy in its place of inconvenience. The Impossible burger was such a rage! The focus on sustainability, absolutely facilitated this trend along. Plastic straws were replaced with paper and metal. “2019 was a year of Go Local and identifying experiences which originated from the Terroir and where bound to traditions and revolved around local produce and purveyors,” says Sandeep Pande, Executive Chef JW Marriott Aerocity.
Crazy fast food options
From Triplelulpa at Taco Bell, Black Sesame Shake at Shake Shack, to French toast at Burger King, 2019 saw it all. Interestingly Bruxie, an exclusive American restaurant concept that began in 2010 by two Southern California chefs Kelly Mullarney and Dean Simon, just launched at the Ambience Mall in Gurgaon this year by young entrepreneur Inderpreet Batra. The classic Chicken & Waffles is made fresh and is an easy to eat style sandwich. With the crunchiest, most delicious fried chicken stuffed amid a mildly sweet waffle instead of the regular bun with homemade sauces, it sure makes for a decadent fried chicken sandwich.
In house all
To keep quality in check, most chefs made everything from scratch in their kitchens. “We bake our own Nachos and have an excellent bakery chef who makes even the burger himself,” shares Akanksha Dean, Chef Manager Imperfecto Shor Café, New Delhi. “My day begins with a morning meeting with my team. I then check the ingredient list and take my rounds in the kitchen ensuring that we try and do everything we can ourselves and use as little of preserved foods as possible,” adds Chef Paul Kinny, Director of Culinary, The St. Regis Mumbai
Rupali Dean is a food and travel writer based out of Delhi.
