World Liver Day: 7 habits that you should get rid of for a healthy liver

You always hear that alcohol damages the liver, but do you know that several other habits damage it as well? There are several bad habits that you indulge in your everyday routine that may increase the risk of liver damage. The liver accomplishes over 500 essential functions, including cleansing the blood, eliminating toxins, storing minerals and vitamins, and transforming nutrients into energy. It is important to keep your liver healthy.

"Eating nutritious foods, maintaining healthy body weight, exercising regularly, and drinking alcohol in moderation (if you drink) During regular checkups, you should take the test for hepatitis B and C. As these are silent viruses that can harm the liver. Living a healthy lifestyle is important for your body. If you are eating oily, processed, or junk food, limit your intake; after all, these foods are not good for your health," says Dr. Ameet Mandot, Head of the Department of Hepatology and Liver ICU at Global Hospital.

Bad habits can cause liver damage, which can be gradual, and you may not even realize it. But over time, these bad habits can severely harm the liver. Here are a few habits that you should avoid:

Unprotected sex

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that can lead to problems such as an increased risk of liver failure, liver damage, and death. It is the major cause of liver cancer, and it also leads to the most cancer-related deaths worldwide. The hepatitis B virus (HBV) can be spread through sexual contact, childbirth, and direct blood contact. Safe sex is one technique to avoid contracting hepatitis B. Using protection lowers the chance of contracting the hepatitis B virus. It also reduces the risk of HBV transmission.

Staying indoors often

Getting fresh air and enough sunlight has plenty of benefits. For one, it protects your liver from severe damage. Sufficient sunlight exposure triggers the production of vitamin D. Studies found that vitamin D deficiency contributes to hepatic disease. However, research is still needed to firmly establish whether the link between vitamin D and liver disease is one of causation or correlation. If you cannot go outside for your daily dose of sunlight, it is best to consult your doctor about alternative ways of stimulating vitamin D production. Some of the common options include taking dietary supplements and eating foods high in vitamin D.

Eating junk food

Fast food, processed foods, and prepackaged foods often contain trans fats, which are harmful to livers. It can raise blood sugar levels and cause fat deposits to build up around the liver, which can eventually cause cirrhosis or liver cell death. Regularly eating out can be bad for your liver. Apart from excessive alcohol consumption, other things harm your liver. This is known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The number of calories consumed increases along with meal portions and sizes. Overeating causes obesity, which is directly related to liver disease.

Being overly stressed

Stress is significantly linked to high cortisol levels, which can cause serious harm to the liver. It also leads to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Furthermore, stress can lead to unhealthy coping techniques such as alcohol consumption, cigarette use, and a poor diet, all of which harm liver function. According to several health experts, there may be a link between increasing levels of psychological distress and several deaths caused by different liver diseases.

Drinking less water

Drinking water is essential for every person. Whether it’s the liver, kidney, or lung, any organ is at stake when dehydration kicks in. Drinking insufficient water can have long-term health consequences. Water is essential for providing macromolecules to different cells and eliminating waste. A person is supposed to consume at least eight glasses of water every day. While it may appear to be a lot, the human body is made up of around 66% water. When the liver is dehydrated, it loses its longevity and is unable to care for the rest of the body.

Leading a sedentary lifestyle

This lifestyle raises the chances of developing a fatty liver, which can lead to a disorder called steatosis, or a buildup of lipid and carbohydrate reserves in the liver. People who do not exercise or engage in physical activities are more likely to get liver disease. Exercise opens the body's pores and increases perspiration, which aids in detoxification. This not only aids the liver but also helps to detoxify the body.

Not having enough sleep

Sleep deprivation has some risks, including oxidative damage to the liver. It has been determined that those who have sleep deprivation also experience a wide variety of health issues, including diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and more.