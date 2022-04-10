World Homoeopathy Day: How Covid pandemic changed our perspective of Homoeopathy

Pandemic compelled everyone to adopt a healthier way of life. Healthcare, immunity and holistic well-being became the buzzword. Amid the chaos, Ayurveda and Homoeopathy became the knights in shining armours. The pandemic forced people to look for more natural ways of healing and boosting immunity rather than popping pills and taking supplements. And, many found solutions in Homoeopathy, which suddenly became a part of mainstream medicine.

Homoeopathy is based on an individualistic approach. It deals with the totality of symptoms of the patient as an individual but during Covid, it also dealt effectively in a generalised manner. During the early phase of the pandemic, few homoeopathic medicines did wonders for many patients. Arsenicum Album was one of them. Most of the symptoms during the early phase of Covid were effectively treated using the said medicine. Today, medicines such as Carica Papaya (Papaiya), Aazadirachta indica (Neem), Justicia adhatoda (Adulsa), Janosia Ashoka (Ashoka) and many more are being used by Homoeopaths to treat various health problems. Homoeopathy has also played a vital role in combating mental health problems as well. During Covid, when many suffered from depression, anxiety and fear, Homoeopathy helped them immensely by reducing stress and increasing their immunity.

Although homoeopathic medicines are easily available across the counter and are known to have no side effects, patients need to take the proper advice of a qualified homoeopathic physician before taking any medicines. A physician plays a pivotal role in perceiving the cause of the disease and knows which medicine would act as curative medicine.

Homoeopathy has been practised in India since last almost 200 years now, but it was only a decade or so ago that it received its due. It also received government recognition and has been a vital part of AYUSH. Today, there is a lot of research being carried out in the field of Homoeopathy and its effects on treating and controlling ailments ranging from autoimmune problems to behavioural disorders. Institutes like Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) encourage contemporary research in Homoeopathy.

The Indian Homoeopathic market is growing rapidly and in the coming few years it'll successfully become an integral part of one's daily life. With more viruses and their variants raising their heads, people are looking for a system of medicine that will help them achieve immunity or strength to deal with them in the most reliable and harmless way. Homoeopathy fulfils these expectations in a comprehensive manner.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 07:00 AM IST