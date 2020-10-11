World Food Day 2020: Chefs share their fondest Navratri food memories

Fondest Navratri food memory

Born a foodie, as a kid I remember the Navratri gatherings that I would love to attend, because I would get to binge on the plethora of lip-smacking and irresistible snacks that were served. For dinner, I remember relishing on a healthy, yet delicious, Gujarati thali that focused on a satvik diet with limited ingredients like sabudana, sendha namak, kuttu and singhare ka atta and certain vegetables. Although healthy, the food never compromised on the taste.

Celebrating Navratri

Navratri is that time of the year where-in my entire family and friends get together to celebrate the festival with must zest. Although the pandemic has made festivities a low-key affair with subdued celebrations, I plan to make Navratri a memorable affair for my family and friends through my culinary creations. This time around I want to turn the table by cooking something special for my loved ones. As per traditions, on this auspicious day, my family will be fasting hence appetizers like Shakarkandi Chaat, Kacche Kele ki barfi, Singhare Atte Ka halwa and Sookhi arbi will be a part of my home menu. I hope my gastronomic wonders will help ring in the lost festive spark.

Alisha Mehta, Founder and Chef - Little Treats Patisserie