Winter is coming: A glimpse into the world of migratory birds coming to India

E ven while the pandemic has ravaged the world, avian migration will flourish this year. The breeding season between June and September has been of vital importance for the entire bird family since there was no disturbance by the so-called wisest race of human beings.

I plan my winter bird photography trip right from July as airline and super-fast-train tickets are at a discount on being booked well in advance. This month, I will be visiting the Little Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, to witness a large number of Raptors — right from Imperial Eagles and Vultures to Falcons, Buzzards and Harriers. One may also sight the Eurasian Hobby bird from Europe and Africa, and the Merlin from North America. Both these species of falcons are winter migrants to the Little Rann of Kutch.

Not all birds of prey are migratory. Some are residents of the Rann, but they become more active during winter. Since sunlight is not harsh, bird watching and photography becomes as challenging as it is pleasurable.