Why These Supper Clubs Are The Hottest Trend Right Now

If you are an urbanite gourmand, or a self-proclaimed epicurean and have not dined at an intimate supper club curated by gastronomic experts, in the confines of their elegant homes, consider yourself a laggard. The food trend is tilting towards meaningful, profound, community dining which brings strangers together around one table to spark conversation and camaraderie.

Home chefs and culinary wizards have found their calling in hosting supper clubs – most of the time in the host’s home, with a limited number of guests, for a community lunch or dinner where food is laced with story-telling. No advertising involved. Just social media posts and reels do the trick. Guests come to dine, but linger a bit to connect beyond food, creating unforgettable memories and come back for more.

The draw

Each Supper Club owns its distinctive concept. For instance, House of Málà, co-founded by sisters Prachi and Saloni Gupta, is an intimate 14-seater supper club that brings people together over a bold, soulful Sichuan-inspired 5-course set menu dining experience. Named after the signature málà (numbing and spicy) flavor of Sichuan cuisine, it mirrors that same balance of intensity and depth. Shalini Lahiri, an eight-time regular at House of Mala, says, “I love experimental cuisine and spicy Sichuan food. The added element of connecting with strangers and variety in food, are the major draws.”

The aroma of farsans, thepla, and Gujarati dishes are irresistible at Jamanvaar in Juhu, founded by Tejal Rakesh Mehta, who hosts pure Gujarati Kathiawadi meals with a homely feel.

Supper Club v/s restaurants

Jamanvaar silver thali |

Culture matters more than just good service. Intimate dinners bring about significant ties, networking and cohesiveness. When two friends — Shivani Khetan and Smriti Shah set up Tables & Tales, the Marwari Supper Club, a weekend celebration of authentic Marwadi cuisine, cultural storytelling, and traditional Ghoomer dance, it got noticed immediately. According to Shivani what sets their food apart from thali eateries, is not just the quality of ingredients, but the intention behind it, “It’s a home-style experience that is soulful, personal, and not mechanical service. Besides food, it’s about offering people a meaningful glimpse into our heritage in a warm, welcoming setting.”

Schisuan dish at House of Mala |

‘Athithi devo bhava’ is paramount for Tejal Shah, who is specific about using organic ingredients most of which come from her farm in Umargoan. The culmination with a plethora of mithais, mouth fresheners and a memento generates remembrances and repeat clients.

House of Mala sources the ingredients from Hong Kong to give the authenticity.

Pricing, venue and frequency

Tables & Tales |

They are hosted mostly on weekends and prices can range anywhere between Rs.1500 and Rs.3000+. “Hosted in a cozy home, we offer curated community dining and private dining from Thursday to Sunday. Private dining is perfect for personal celebrations and gatherings with loved ones,” reveals Prachi Gupta. Jamanvaar hosts dinners from Thursday to Saturday and lunch on Sundays.

Read Also Are Fake Weddings The Ultimate Way To Participate In A Shaadi Without The Stress?

Bangalore-based Simran Bhansali's Korea To India is a vegetarian Korean supper club that showcases Korean flavours and dishes.

Aruna Balakrishna who has attended Tables & Tales, avers, “The pricing is justified as I cherish the shared feelings of strangers as food lovers and look forward to repeat this experience. Another regional cuisine I would love to try is that of Pathare Prabhu.”

Takeaway

Marwadi Supper Club by Tables & Tales |

It is a win-win situation for both the hosts and the guests. Prachi enthuses, “We live for the laughter, the new connections, the joy of introducing someone to a flavour they have never had. It isn’t just about food, it’s about what food can open.”

“Can't get over the awesome food and conversations, not to forget the dancing and the wonderfully themed decor,” regales Gaurav Sharma who recently dined at Tables & Tales Supper Club. While hosting these dinners came quite naturally to them, the inducement for Shivani is, “We genuinely love the fun, therapeutic effect and a special kind of joy in serving dishes we have grown up with.”