Whiskey hour

Whiskey cocktails, their interpretations, their new avatars and other incarnations truly signify that the liquor has the capacity to reinvent itself every year. The way one perceives a whiskey has undergone a sea change. It is no longer seen as the kind of drink associated with connoisseurs, but with rookies as well. There is a keen interest in exploring the spirit. Those who are new to the liquor, have chosen quieter ways to drink whiskey: in a cocktail or in a concoction in which it is usually teamed with other ingredients that bring out its woodiness, its oakiness and its warmth. It’s also easier to be introduced to a liquor that up until now felt slightly intimidating, in a cocktail.

Cocktails based on the spirit have boomed in recent times, what with the entry of newer selections into the market, and the market having exploded with new entrants, new distillers. We no longer know whiskey only as Black Label, but as a series of names that are donned by menus in almost every hip bar that wants to cater to a crowd which wants the power to choose. The power to acquire.