When sweet met salty: What happens when two different flavours meet to form a delicious dish

They say opposites attract — The taste of salted caramel has us hailing ‘amen’ to that! Sweet and salty flavours possess their familiar pairings; whereas others leave us bewildered; for the merged elements might seem peculiar. More often than not though, if done right, the end product has us wanting more.

It all boils down to Science, with the answer on the tip of our tongues — Quite literally! Our taste buds have clusters of taste receptors that distinguish different flavours. The sugar receptors recognise sweet flavours in entirety when there’s also a little sodium present. Makes sense why we are told to sprinkle some salt in the brownie batter, right?

Being a flavour enhancer, salt intensifies our perception of the flavour compounds that are in play; allowing us to truly delight in what we are eating. But there’s more than just enhancing flavours to bring to the table of hungry food connoisseur. Let’s dive a little deeper...

Algorithmically delish!

Keeping food Science in mind, chefs around the world have garnered an understanding for the requirements that make our palates tick. That’s where flavour layering comes in. To simplify this concept, Culinary Head at Gallops, Yajush Malik explains, “Different chemicals have different reactions on our palates. This is because of the way our taste receptors recognise or perceive each element through the chemicals present in food. Salt makes sweet things taste better because it activates additional sweet taste receptors on our palate. Similar to how MSG gives us an Umame flavour.”