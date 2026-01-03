 What Is Sister Sizing, And How Can It Fix Your Bra Fit?
What Is Sister Sizing, And How Can It Fix Your Bra Fit?

Experts decode sister sizing and explain how a small tweak in band and cup size can fix common bra fit problems

Sapna SarfareUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 08:18 PM IST
article-image

Most women agree that finding the right bra size can be frustrating. It often means trying many different lingerie brands, and even then, you might still need to make adjustments.

However, there is a talk about sister sizes going around. It can change the way you purchase your bra. Yash Goyal, CEO and Co-founder – Krvvy, a lingerie and shapewear brand, mentions, “Sister sizing is essentially bra sizes that maintain the same breast space but adjust the band for a more comfortable fit. For example, your 34C is the same cup size as a 36B (bigger band, one letter down) or a 32D (smaller band, one letter up). Super handy if your go-to size feels weird or is sold out.”

A sister size comes into the picture, when your regular size becomes too fitted or too slack, or are finding different bra styles which might require different sizes. Arpana J Walters, Chief Design Officer at Enamor and Slimz, reveals, “Sister sizes are calculated by moving one step up or down on the bra size chart: One band size down + one cup size up, or One band size up + one cup size down. What this means is that if your exact size is unavailable in a store, you can try a sister size and still get a very similar fit, since the cup depth remains the same. The main difference will be in the band fit.”

When it comes to being useful for ladies, Walters calls sister sizes extremely helpful. “They save time while shopping, offer more size options, especially when your exact size is out of stock, and reduce the frustration of waiting for restocks.”

Goyal calls sister sizing ideal in many ways. “It is ideal for weight fluctuations, pregnancy, or post-workout changes. It boosts availability when your go-to size sells out, ensures consistency across varying brand measurements, and saves time on re-measuring, delivering all-day comfort and confidence in everyday or professional wear.”

article-image

Tips on opting for sister sizes

Consideration: Before you start, there are three things one must keep in mind regarding sizes, including sister sizes. The band should fit comfortably and not ride up. The cup should cover without tissue spill or any gap. The underwire must be flat against the ribcage and enclose the breast tissue.

Measurement: When one goes for master sister sizing, it is essential to first measure the underbust and fullest bust to get the real baseline, says Goyal. He then suggests trying. “Loosen the band by two inches and drop a cup letter (like 34C to 36B), or tighten by two and go up a letter (34C to 32D), and check for no gaps or spillage,” he states. Walters wants the ladies to use sister sizes, ‘only one step up or down for the best fit’. “Pay attention to where your measurement falls within the band range.”

Consulting: You should always opt for consulting brand charts as the fits can vary. Goyal suggests choosing comfort over labels, especially for daily innerwear. “Track body changes seasonally while tweaking with adjustable straps,” he suggests. For that, keep measuring your bra size from time to time before going bra shopping.

Comfort: Walters suggests checking the comfort and support, especially when it comes to the band. Always check comfort and support, especially in the band. “Also, remember that stretch, fabric, and bra style can affect fit.” Chances are a larger band works as it provides comfort to say your ribs.

Practicality: You must understand that it is not a final solution to the bra size needs. There are issues like breast size troubles that might change things. It is also important to understand that different brands work differently for each body. One sister size from one brand will not be the same in another brand. You need to try out with each brand to come to a conclusion regarding what suits you. Also, you should understand that opting for sister sizes doesn’t make changing the breast shape or position. It is only related to the band alteration and cup size scopes to help the breast perfectly. Also, going beyond two sizes will change the bra’s complete proportion which leads to uncomfortable fit.

Choosing a sister size for bras can be tough initially, but it can solve your bra size issues in the long run.

