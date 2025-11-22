What Is Bloomscrolling? The Alternative To Doomscrolling

There is a dictum ‘You are what you eat’. Similarly, your thought process, mental makeup and approach to life are the outcome of what you feed your mind which directs your brain’s actions. Almost everyone is glued to their handsets for endless hours, hooked to posts and content on social media. With so much addictive user-generated, interactive contents and live-streams appearing on digital platforms, it is time to cleanse your feed and overhaul your inner wellbeing.

Impact of digital content

The type of digital content we devour has an immediate impact on our opinions, feelings, and behaviour — often more than we envisage. When we are constantly exposed to negative, sensational, or emotionally charged posts (called “doomscrolling”), it can increase anxiety, sadness, and even a sense of hopelessness. Research shows that people who spend more time doomscrolling tend to report higher levels of distress and even trauma-like symptoms. “Over time, this can start showing up in how we concentrate, how we relate to others, and how productive we feel. What makes it tricky is that algorithms are designed to show us more of what keeps us engaged — and unfortunately, that’s usually content that stirs strong emotions. We can get caught in a loop of consuming stressful or fear-inducing material,” says Mehezabin Dordi, Clinical Psychologist at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai. Simply put, what we feed our mind online shapes our mental landscape offline too.

What it means

“Bloomscrolling” is a gentler, more mindful way to be online- it means choosing content that helps you feel informed, inspired, or calm rather than anxious or drained. Though bloomscrolling is not related to anything actually floral, metaphorically it stands for the bloom or flower in the mind – the feel-good factor induced by viewing artistic images, beauty of nature. Feeding on resentment and hostility can be replaced with optimism and creativity. It avoids negativity, chaos and energy drain. It echoes a gentle swing and refinement in online activity habits and cyber behaviour.

Deepti Chandy, Therapist & COO, Anna Chandy & Associates explains, “Bloomscrolling can be a positive use of social media — it is about consciously choosing to engage with content that uplifts, calms, or inspires rather than triggers anxiety or comparison. By intentionally following creators or pages that focus on mindfulness, self-growth, or joy, we begin to take back control of what we consume.”

Over time, this intentional scrolling reshapes what shows up on our feed, helping us build a healthier relationship not just with social media, but also with ourselves.

Positive effects

Have you noticed the one outrageous video you watched out of curiosity takes you deeper into more such clips popping in your feed. It is no walk in the park to keep away from trash on social networking sites as the algorithm watches every action of yours.

Deepti Chandy suggests, “Mindful content consumption helps us become active participants in shaping our online experience, rather than passive consumers. When we deliberately engage with content that supports our emotional and mental well-being — whether it’s about meditation, mindful eating, or everyday positivity — it helps us control what we consume and how it affects us. This intentional use of social media can reduce stress, improve mood, and encourage a more balanced mindset.”

Bloomscrolling shows us that with awareness, our feeds can also become a space for wellness.

According to Mehezabin Dordi, “It promotes emotional regulation and self-awareness. Curating a positive feed can help lift your mood, inspire you to act, and interrupt the negative spiral that often comes with endless scrolling.”

That said, it is a supportive habit, not a replacement for therapy. “If someone is struggling with clinical anxiety or depression, professional help remains important,” Dordi concludes.

Read Also Are Fake Weddings The Ultimate Way To Participate In A Shaadi Without The Stress?

Mehezabin Dordi, Clinical Psychologist at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, lists how to bloomscroll right:

Set an intention: Before opening an app, decide what you want out of it (“I’ll find one new recipe” or “I’ll follow a travel page for ideas”).

Limit your time: Give yourself 10–20 minutes, set a timer, and stick to it. Avoid scrolling right before bed.

Curate your feed: Unfollow or mute accounts that leave you tense or angry. Follow ones that genuinely make you smile, teach you something, or make you think.

Use app tools wisely: Turn off autoplay, manage notifications, and use “see less of this” to guide the algorithm.

Notice your body: If you feel your shoulders tighten or your mood dip while scrolling, take a breath and step away.

Engage, don’t just consume: Comment, save, or act on what you see. Trying one positive idea in real life breaks the passive cycle.

Mix it up: Keep your feed balanced: a bit of news, some creative or educational content, and some light-hearted posts.

Check in: After a week or two, reflect: do you feel calmer, lighter, more inspired? If not, tweak your approach.