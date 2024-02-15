What Happens When Saturn Is In Combust Mode

Pic: Wikipedia

When a planet is within 15 degrees of the Sun, it is said to be in a combust mode. Usually, when a planet is in a combust mode, its power diminishes to a certain extent thanks to its proximity to the Sun. This episode has definite impact on everyone at large; especially on the zodiac signs ruled by that particular planet.

Saturn has a reputation as a planet of discipline. It’s a known fact that when this fellow decides to take things in hand, one is forced to change lifestyle. It makes you understand the importance of discipline, routine, and justice. Now that Saturn is combust and under Sun’s governance, its rage might appear to be somewhat controlled. However, it will still continue to prompt you to face your demons. It is a time when your past might come to haunt you and you will be forced to do some retrospection.

While the world will feel the impact of Saturn combust, some signs might just be impacted more than others. Some will reap fruits of earlier efforts and find this period extremely auspicious, while some might face frustration with respect to some areas of life.

Let us see how this Saturn-Sun propinquity affects varied zodiacs. Following readings are based on Moon signs.

Pic: Freepik

Aries

It’s a good time for Aries. Time for harvest. Your good deeds in the past are going to reap you fruits this combustion period. Bosses will notice your hard work and bestow you with promotions or bonus. Your social status too will get a boost and your silent contribution towards a cause will get recognition. Don’t let the sporadic bursts of insecurity bog you down. Keep your chin up. It is your time for glory.

Gemini

A good time for partnerships and to resolve pending issues. If there’s a government tender that has been taking long to process or a pending license, don’t worry, it will soon be in your hands. The business will take off and you can rake in profits. Chances are that your business might take you abroad and you will expand your business horizons. Personal relationships are going to be very harmonious. Make hay while the sun shines.

Virgo

Expect delays. It could be a flight, it could be a payment from a customer, or being stuck in traffic. Delays on all fronts are a possibility. Your debts might increase. So be careful while borrowing, be it the bank or a personal acquaintance – do not borrow more than absolutely necessary. Do not over commit on any front – personal or professional. Delays around you will prevent you from fulfilling your commitments on time. Just be patient and do your work sincerely.

Libra

Children may be the cause of concern. But don’t worry too much about their future. Things will fall in place soon. This is a temporary phase. On personal front, you might be dissatisfied with the results achieved at work, but patience is the key; you will reap the benefits later. If in the trading, then this is a bumper time. You will see financial gains. You might elevate your status by upgrading your car or buying a luxurious property.