Ways to achieve mental wellness

According to the World Health Organization, mental wellness is defined as “a state of well-being in which the individual realises his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to his or her community.” Your mental wellness begins with you.

And what is more important to understand is that you cannot pour from an empty mug, and you can only pour what you have. Your mental state defines, determines how you think, feel and act. Get ready to rock on by keeping your mental health at its best by doing:

Regular date with self: Oh yes, every day take out 10-15 minutes, to say, to be with yourself with your favourite music on, or with your favourite book to read, or with your favourite drink and just relax. Your mind, body and soul need this ‘ME’ time to get relax and bounce back.

Meet and talk to people around you: Communicating, interacting with others helps to keep you happy and active, mentally and also emotionally. Start your day by wishing family members in the morning, a warm smiling happy good morning!!! It does wonders. Try it.

Routines can become boring and tiring: It is not a bad idea at all to break some rules at times and indulge in something that gives you that much needed dose of happiness and wellbeing. Try learning something new, a new hobby or skill.

Try your hands at cooking, go cook and bake your favourite dish, or learn to paint, or learn a musical instrument, or talk to plants around - I mean, gardening. Aim is to be happy and relaxed and productive at the same time. Be happy, loving, caring, first to your own self and then spread it around you.