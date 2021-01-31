Wash away those Covid-19 blues as Sunday brunch makes a comeback

Sunday brunch has always been a huge draw for the restaurant of any premium hotel due to the fun and gaiety it put forth apart from the unrelenting food stations. And for those who missed the sheer indulgence of a laid-back Sunday brunch with musicians, soothsayers, a dedicated kids’ zone, fine wines and a remarkable array of cocktails, interactive food counters, open kitchens — here’s the good news! Sunday brunch is back albeit in a tweaked and toned-down manner.

After the lockdown was lifted, the industry is sluggishly limping back to its shadow of earlier extravagance. Despite having to maintain high standards of pandemic-safety protocols like sanitisation, minimum six-feet gap between two tables to ensure safe distancing, use of mask, only 30% seating, and with limited staff members, the hospitality sector is resilient and all set to offer gastronomical bliss which includes healthy and delectable dishes.

Ensuring safety

Besides measures like temperature check for guests, Trident BKC temperature checks for employees on arrival and in-between shifts (twice daily), safeguards social distancing norms across the hotel and at O22, the all-day-dining restaurant, which is also their weekend brunch venue. They have also launched contactless menu options accessible via QR codes at O22. Taking this commitment, a step further, they have partnered with Bureau Veritas, the world leader in testing, inspection and certification services, to full proof their safety and hygiene programme at Trident Bandra Kurla.