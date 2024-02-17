Valentine's Day or Vasant Panchami? Read What The Gen Z and Millennials Celebrated And Why

Pics: Freepik

GEN Z

Saakshi Singh, 23, PR executive

As a Gen Z individual, I find joy in celebrating Vasant Panchami, a day cherished in my household akin to Diwali, amidst the Valentine’s Day craze. The festival brings a nostalgic warmth, signaling the arrival of summer and evoking memories of carefree days. It’s a time when our home is adorned in vibrant yellows, reminiscent of childhood laughter and familial bonds. Amidst the celebration, honouring Saraswati feels special, symbolising cultural pride and unity. In a world where individuality is prized, embracing Vasant Panchami stands out as a unique expression of identity. It’s a day when I can revel in tradition, enjoying the company of loved ones and the promise of new beginnings, amidst the bustling excitement of modern life.

Kevin Zingkhai, 26, Comic content creator

With every place being packed and over priced? My girlfriend and I decided to celebrate it at home by preparing a meal for each other! Next time we will go out to an over-priced place because we both are really bad cooks and would rather pay extra and eat good food.

Gunjan Kanojia, 23, PR professional

I chose to celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14 rather than Vasant Panchami. The reason behind this decision stems from my cultural upbringing and personal preferences. Growing up in a predominantly Western-influenced society, Valentine’s Day has been widely promoted and celebrated as a day of love and affection. Additionally, being part of a globalised world where Western culture often takes precedence in mainstream media and societal norms, Valentine’s Day holds more significance to me personally. However, I do acknowledge the importance of Vasant Panchami, a festival celebrating the arrival of spring and dedicated to Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, music, arts, and science. While I appreciate the cultural significance of Vasant Panchami, it doesn’t hold as much personal relevance to me compared to Valentine’s Day. In the future, I plan to celebrate these occasions differently by perhaps integrating elements from both celebrations to honor my cultural heritage while also enjoying the universal theme of love and affection. This could involve participating in Vasant Panchami rituals while also incorporating Valentine’s Day traditions with loved ones. By blending these celebrations, I hope to create a more inclusive and meaningful experience for myself and those around me, embracing both cultural diversity and personal preferences.

Reega Issac, 25, Lawyer

I celebrated Valentine’s Day this year in a unique way, considering my current long-distance relationship. Despite the time zone difference between my partner and me, we successfully arranged an online video call date. We enjoyed a virtual dinner together while I had my evening meal, and he had his breakfast. It turned out to be a delightful and memorable experience! We have high hopes for spending Valentine’s Day together next year. We hope to go on a trip since both of us share a passion for traveling.

MILLENNIALS

Sonia Dhyani, 29, PR professional

As a millennial, I enjoy engaging in the traditions that are significant to me, despite the discrepancy with the norms that society expects us to follow. This year, Vasant Panchami and Valentine’s Day were celebrated at almost the same time. To me, love does not simply distill down to days marked on a calendar; it is that all-important force you always feel, one that makes our lives richer from one moment to another. Even though a festival is mainly known as a gesture of romantic love, I still believe that authentic love has nothing to do with the certain period of time or festive day. Thus, I decided to highlight the importance of Vasant Panchami, one of the much-loved festivals in my ethnic background. In the company of my family, I realised how appropriate it was to usher in the spring and pay homage to the goddess Saraswati. The experienced feeling of togetherness and belonging offered by family goes way beyond a single holiday. While we learn to stay away from the uncertainties of the post-pandemic world, I have come to realise that the real joy of celebration is found in the genuine closeness of the people you spend the occasion with.

Rahul Ranjan, 28, Director – Mrig Sight Media

As a millennial, most of the population is more reflective of celebrating Valentine’s Day. However, I have decided to go over the auspicious Vasant Panchami festival that takes place on February 14. This auspicious occasion reflects the colours of spring, signifying rejuvenation, creativity, and fresh starts. In addition to offering prayers to the goddess Saraswati, our celebration also encourages intercultural harmony and academic research. From the next time, I’d like to add more time and variation to the celebration. Vasant Panchami presents us with an amazing opportunity to welcome modernity while embracing tradition and ethics, establishing an atmosphere that creates creativity and celebrates knowledge. I can’t wait to make every celebration even more significant, and unforgettable.

Kapil Kanpuriya, 32, Comic content creator

Everyday feels like Valentine’s Day for us because we celebrate our love all the time! We don’t see the need to make a big deal out of it on a specific day. Instead of focusing on just one day, we enjoy and are grateful for our bond every single day.

Sidhharrth S Kumaar, 33, Astro numerologist

Personally, I did celebrate both Vasant Panchami and Valentine’s Day. Vasant Panchami is something which is inscribed in my soul and blood and has been doing this since ages now. Valentine’s Day for me is spending time with my wife and my little princess and I feel, in the hustle bustle of modern life, if we dedicate one day to a certain activity, it is not a bad idea. This year, since it was both on the same day, the day started with collective pooja with family in ‘Brahma Muhurat’ and ended with a dinner date. Coming to plans of next year, certainly it will be different as both will fall on different dates and will cherish goodness of both in my own custom curated manner.