Valentine's Day 2023: 4 out-of-the-box ideas to impress your date

This Valentine's Day, live it up with your one and only as well as someone you care about the most. That person who has unintentionally become a significant part of your life and makes your day even brighter than it was before. Make them feel extra special by celebrating and dedicating these gifts to them.

Eat and be merry

From appreciation to gratitude just say it with Mad Over Donuts! Sweetheart Sprinkles-a tempting dark chocolate donut topped with milk and white chocolate, and garnished with KitKat. Or opt for Golden Sweetheart-a yummy milk chocolate donut filled with mango chocolate ganache and topped with buttercream, white chocolate, and mango curls. And Cupids Crème a scrumptious white chocolate donut filled with dark chocolate ganache and topped with strawberry jelly!

Pallavi Ved of Velvet Fine Chocolates has something special to make that special someone feel even more special. Handcrafted artisanal chocolates cater to a wide range of palates. Lips & Hearts, express love box of I LOVE YOU chocs, Love hampers of assorted cookies and chocolates are sure to impress your Valentine.

If your parents or elders are foodies, well then, this season of love, Khandani Rajdhani is going one step ahead to make the celebrations more special with their special scrumptious food menus. They are offering unlimited portions with 30-32 different variety of dishes to keep everyone satiated.

Readying for a house party?

Go with Lucifer's Gold, says Kunal Patel, MD Monika Alcobev. The latest whisky in the market, it is a smooth tipple with the fruitiness and spice, balanced with vanilla and charred oak notes. For memories of the beach to haunt you with every sip, don’t miss out on Viv El Ron, a fresh, rich and aromatic white rum. You can also try your hand at some DIY cocktails with 1800 Tequila.

Enchanting getaways

Brij Hotels has curated a selection of activities to explore your wild side together at Brij Pola, Jawai, in the heart of the wild-wild west of Rajasthan. With a 30% off on tariff through the month, move into the spacious tents with an adventure of jungle safaris, dedicated butler and naturalist at your disposable.

If you wish to unwind in a natural setting, spend the month at Brij Lakshman Sagar, Pali, a reconceptualised hunting lodge, with guided nature walks, kayaking, yoga session, foot scrub or face treatment, sundowner, barbecue followed by candlelight dinner.

Head to Oleander Farms in Karjat, for a heartfelt, enriching experience in the midst of the mountains, streams, and greenery. While here, make sure to take in the most of Oleander by relishing on the food, checking out the vintage car display, and participating in a fun-filled trek!

A quick getaway is Grand Hyatt, Goa. Be it the adventure park or for a unique couples’ experience, the resort offers various cruises for Dolphin Sighting, Sunset Yacht cruises, Houseboat lunches and Fishing.

At Raffles Udaipur, soak in the majestic Aravalis and the shimmering Udai Sagar Lake. Sample lost royal recipes at Sawai Kitchen restaurant, enjoy an upbeat evening with trend-setting cocktails at the Long Bar.

Overlooking Mumbai’s Queens necklace, Hotel Marine Plaza indulge in delectable Indian Progressive cuisine curated by Chef Kshitiz Shekhar. Glorious sunsets accompanied with the sound of Indian Instrumental music, at Allamanda Terrace. An idyllic location for a romantic V-Day!

Fashion, beauty and wellness

Does your Valentine have a penchant for travel and thrills? If yes, then Inland’s range of jackets with amazing prints of different travel destinations which are an actual, unfiltered photograph to ignite the spark of adventure in your partner. Also, these jackets are gender inclusive and available in sizes XS to 7XL.

If hairstyling is your partner’s thing, Tymo brings together high-end technology in its hair irons, straighteners, and curlers.

For skin breakouts, Willow & Turmeric foam, Crystal & Sky or Citrus Crunch whipped cream soap from Soap Chemistry is the answer. Then there’s Awshad’s vegan products that combines Ayurveda to provide solutions for ailments arising from contemporary lifestyles.

