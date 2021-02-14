Valentine's Day 2021: No time for salon trip? Here are some last minute beauty hacks

Body basics

Do not just focus on your face, show your body some love and pampering too. Take a warm shower to open up skin pores to help absorb body deo for that fresh-as-a-daisy feel. Anita Golani’s simple recipe extols the virtue of “Besan, rosewater, oats, almond, aloe vera gel to form an excellent body scrub. Use it on damp skin in gentle circular motions. This is a great exfoliator and helps you get rid of dead skin while giving you visibly glowing skin.”

Party-perfect in a jiffy

Time to take out the silken scarf/wrap lying in the closet. Give your hair an elegant fix with the scarf. The messy bun look is trendy to present thin, long hair while it gives the illusion of volume. Sweep your hair to one side or give it a rope twist for that stylish feel. Surprise your Valentine with faux bangs – twist your hair from behind, bring the ends of your hair over the forehead and pin them up neatly to lend a faux appearance of your bangs. Make sure the ends of your hair are evenly cut.

Forgot to shape your eyebrows? Drag the eyebrow pencil just above your eyes, blend in to give an arched eyebrow expression – and lo! You have a chic air about you.

Blend in two colours of lipstick and create full lips for that sensuous pout.

Accessorise appropriately – in case your dress is simple, adorn with chunky earrings or neck piece; on a heavy outfit, keep the accessories to the minimum. Pay attention to the footwear – elegant yet comfortable. Lastly, don’t forget to spray a long-lasting perfume.

Dr. Simal Soin, Founder & Chief Dermatologist, AAYNA suggests these tips: