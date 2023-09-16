Vaastu Shastra-Approved Direction To Keep Lord Ganesha Idol At Home And Office

Ganesha is the God of prosperity, good luck, and success. What most people miss is that placing Ganesha’s idol in the right place makes a difference. These tips can help with the placing. In Vaastu Shastra, placing a Ganesha idol in your home or office has specific guidelines.

Direction: The ideal direction for placing a Ganesha idol is the northeast corner of your home or office. This is believed to bring positive energy flow, intellectual growth, promoting concentration, balancing energy, and helps for new ventures in life. However, if for some reason, the northeast corner is not available or suitable in a particular space, the north direction is considered the next best option. When Lord Ganesha’s idol is placed at the northeast corner of a home or office as per Vaastu Shastra it is believed to have the following benefits:

Intellectual growth: As the deity of wisdom and intellect, Lord Ganesha’s presence in the northeast may enhance your family’s intellectual pursuits, such as education and career advancement.

Removal of obstacles: Lord Ganesha is revered as the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and knowledge. Placing his idol in the northeast direction it helps in leading a smoother progress and success in life.

New ventures: The northeast is also associated with new beginnings. Placing Lord Ganesha here can be seen as seeking his blessings for successful ventures and endeavours.

Ruled by Kubera: The north is often associated with Kubera, the Hindu deity of wealth and prosperity. Placing Lord Ganesha in the north enhances wealth.

Positive energy: The northeast corner is considered the most auspicious and spiritually-charged direction in vastu. Placing Lord Ganesha here attracts positive and harmonious energies into space.

Balance and harmony: Properly placed idols in any direction can balance energies of a space. Placing Lord Ganesha in the north creates a sense of harmony and balance, which will positively influence the overall atmosphere.

There are various types of idols made from mango, peepal and neem trees as they are said to attract good luck and positive energy. Vaastu experts consider idols made of cow dung the luckiest to eradicate sorrow and attract good vibes. Turmeric idols are also considered highly auspicious ones.

Lord Ganesha idol should never be placed towards the south. Also, it should be ensured that the idol is nowhere near toilets, washrooms, or walls attached to the same.

Read Also Ganpati Bappa Express: Ganesh Chaturthi Delights from Maharashtrian Food Order in Train

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)