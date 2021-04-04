Travel tales: Make your Maldives trip a mesmerising and memorable one

Dreaming of an indulgent trip to the Maldives this year? I don’t blame you. Nearly every Bollywood celebrity’s Instagram feed is bursting with stunning pictures from the Maldives. From Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani to Mouni Roy... these superstars are giving travel motivation even during the pandemic. So, off I went to Maldives with my daughter, Akanksha, in tow when I heard about Vistara’s super amazing inaugural fares on its launch from Mumbai to Malé and booked the all-inclusive premium property Lily Beach Resort & Spa.

Glitzy overwater resorts, unspoiled powder white beaches, beautiful lagoons blessed with crystal clear waters and protected by reef structures and a remarkable underwater world make the Maldives the definitive travel terminus for the discerning traveller more so in covid times as being a one island one resort country and all resorts open have no Covid cases. Secondly, it’s a mandate to enter the Maldives with a Covid Negative report which means you do not need to quarantine either, it makes it less hassling.

Flying feels safe again

Vistara’s new route from Mumbai works thrice a week, on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. The flight is comparatively of less duration at just 2 hours and 45 minutes on both sectors. From contact less check in to profound cleaning at all touchpoints of the aircraft and safety gear for passengers and crew, all the essential precautions are taken to safeguard that one feels safe to fly again.

Additionally, each of the aircraft are armed with HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters, which renew the cabin’s air every 2-3 minutes and eliminate nearly all of any damaging airborne particles ensuring the air inside is fresh and clean.

Arrival at Lily Beach

Arrival by seaplane from Malé sets the tone; and from the award-winning Tamara by Mandara spa to a swim-up pool bar, this resort encapsulates ‘jet-set glamour’. All villas in the resort have a sea view and are a demeanour of ethnic culture in modern times with a focus on sensitivity, indulgence and efficiency. After a slick check in replete with the obligatory Covid safety measures and welcome drink, we are escorted to our Deluxe over Water Villa, which looks beautiful, warm and personal.