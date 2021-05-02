Top 5 upcoming smartphones in India to look out for in May 2021

India's smartphone market is burgeoning like never before! The sector registered a whopping 23 per cent growth in the January-March quarter. And understandably so. Since lockdowns became the new normal, most of our essential needs plus professional commitments are just a tap-on-the-phone-screen away. Be it online classes for students, webinars, Zoom meetings, or just buying groceries, smartphones now play a key role in organising our life. So, stay with the times and upgrade to the latest smartphone this May. Here are the five most-awaited ones:
Samsung S21 FE
Samsung S21 is definitely a flagship of the South Korean smartphone maker. And this May, it plans to introduce S21 FE or Fan Edition. Since the S20, Samsung has been bringing in the Fan Editions. These phones cosmetically look like regular Samsung flagship phones but come with extra features.
As per a report by Galaxy club, a Samsung-dedicated blog, this phone gets a marathon battery, which obviously will be bigger in capacity – apparently 4500 mAh.
Price: Approx Rs 42,000.
Why is it worth the money?
The Galaxy S21 FE camera offers 4K 60fps video recording. It is also dust and water resistant. More than anything, this Galaxy is all about cutting-edge design. When you look at the rear camera, unlike the S21, it isn’t housed in a contour, rather it protrudes from the metal, providing a very distinct sleek look.
Google Pixel 5A
Google is slated to launch the Pixel 5A 5G towards the end of this month. The earlier Pixels were pit against the likes of Samsung and Apple. However, the 3A Pixel onwards, Google has worked on its affordability. As a consequence, this Made in India Pixel will be a reasonably-priced one. From the design point of view, it will be 2.3mm longer, 0.8mm narrower, and 0.6mm thicker than the Pixel 4A 5G, its predecessor.
As per OnLeaks (a blog detailing upcoming gadgets), it will get a 6.2 inch OLED display. This will be Full HD+ resolution with a hole punch cutout on the top-left corner to house the front camera. There might be a fingerprint scanneron the rear of the phone instead of an under-display scanner. The volume rockers and colour-accented power button has been borrowed from the predecessor.
Price: Approx Rs 35,000.
Why is it worth the money?
Pixel phones are largely centred around fabulous cameras. This phone gets a dual rear camera setup — a first in the affordable Pixel range. This will include a 12 MP primary camera and a 12 MP ultra wide angle camera. If you plan to buy a phone for amateur photography, this is it.
IQOO Z3
A Vivo sub brand, IQOO will launch the Z3, which has recently bagged the BIS certification (Bureau of Indian Standards) with the model number I2011. Aimed at the gaming crowd, IQOO Z3 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G. It sports a 120Hz display, 64MP quad- cameras, Android 11 OS, and 55W fast charging.
Price: Approx Rs 20,000
Why is it worth the money?
Since this is interpreted to be gamer-specific, the Z3 can be charged from 15 to 60 per cent in just 15 minutes! It also wins accolades for being the fastest one to charge a 4400mAh battery to 100 per cent in less than an hour!
Poco M3 Pro
Coming from the house of Mi, Poco M3 Pro boasts of a Cortex Octa-core processor. It also packs a 5000 mAh battery to last longer. Just like the other phones, 5G is an option for the mobile as well.
Price: Rs 15,000
Why is it worth the money?
M3 Pro boasts of a 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP camera. This clicks stunning photos with depth and clarity.
Infinix Hot 10S
Boasting of a 6.82 inch screen, the Infinix Hot 10S has already been launched in Indonesia. Powered by Mediatech Helio G85, the smartphone boasts of a 48MP + 2MP + AI-based primary camera.
Price: Approx Rs 9,000.
Why is it worth the money?
First off, the phone has a good camera setup. The textured rear panel gets three rear cameras in a square module. And the camera comes with an autofocus option. The front camera is a decent 8 MP one.
Plus, the phone is affordable and meant for people who don’t want to spend too much at the current moment.
