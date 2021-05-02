Top 5 upcoming smartphones in India to look out for in May 2021

India's smartphone market is burgeoning like never before! The sector registered a whopping 23 per cent growth in the January-March quarter. And understandably so. Since lockdowns became the new normal, most of our essential needs plus professional commitments are just a tap-on-the-phone-screen away. Be it online classes for students, webinars, Zoom meetings, or just buying groceries, smartphones now play a key role in organising our life. So, stay with the times and upgrade to the latest smartphone this May. Here are the five most-awaited ones:

Samsung S21 FE

Samsung S21 is definitely a flagship of the South Korean smartphone maker. And this May, it plans to introduce S21 FE or Fan Edition. Since the S20, Samsung has been bringing in the Fan Editions. These phones cosmetically look like regular Samsung flagship phones but come with extra features.

As per a report by Galaxy club, a Samsung-dedicated blog, this phone gets a marathon battery, which obviously will be bigger in capacity – apparently 4500 mAh.