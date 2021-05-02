Pre-owned love: From Ferrari to Jaguar... buy luxe cars without creating a hole in your wallet

Imtiaz Alam, a Kolkata-based interior designer, is fond of luxury cars. No, eight-zero figures are not credited to his account every month. Yet, he manages to park at least two luxury cars in his garage. His favourite? A Jaguar F Pace! And what helps him manage this enviable feat? His penchant for buying used luxury vehicles at dirt cheap prices, a trend that’s gold for all autophiles.

“I bought a pre-owned Audi A3 recently from an authorised Audi dealership for Rs 18 lakh. This is a 2018 car and had done just about 30,000 km. Imagine, you pay that much for a new Hyundai Creta or a Kia Seltos!” states Alam.

But it’s not always the entry level luxury sedans that are being sold pre-owned. A close look at the market statistics reveals that more and more people are buying Cadillacs, Chryslers, Hummers, Ford Mustangs — all pre-owned or the preferred term, ‘pre-loved’.