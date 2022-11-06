'Theatre has always been my first love', says Geetanjali Kulkarni

Geetanjali Kulkarni opens up about the challenges she faced while preparing for the play Piya Behrupiya, her love for theatre, and plans ahead | Instagram

Geetanjali Kulkarni, a multi-lingual theatre artiste and versatile actor, has been a part of several web series like Gullak and movies for over 25 years. She is back with her popular play Piya Behrupiya, which is currently streaming on Tata Play powered by Zee Theatre. Directed by veteran theatre director Atul Kumar, Piya Behrupiya is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s famous comedy play, Twelfth Night. Geetanjali has been a part of Piya Behrupiya for the last 10 years. A delightful nautanki musical, Piya Behrupiya is adapted by Amitosh Nagpal, who is also a part of the play. In conversation with The Free Press Journal, the actor gets candid about her fascinating journey with the play, her cinematic endeavours, what theatre means to her, and how it has evolved over the years. Excerpts from the interview:

You have been associated with the play for a long time. Do share some memories from off the stage.

I have been doing Piya Behrupiya live in theatres for 10 years with artists from different backgrounds and parts of the world. We researched a lot that needed to be known for our play, cooked, and cleaned dormitories together. A lot of improvisations had to be done. We used to write at night. Out of 200 folk songs that we came across while our research, few were rearranged and some were created fresh by Amod Bhatt, music director of the play. The kind of impact playing William Shakespeare’s stories has helped me grow as an artist and as a human being is inexplicable.

How do you see live theatre performances turning into teleplays?

Theatre has always been my first love. To perform in front of a live audience is great and it has been a part of my life. It has empowered me as a person as it gave me a medium to express myself.

Being a part of theatre for 25 years, I feel through digitisation and teleplay, people can watch these plays at their convenience and it can reach out to a larger audience. Piya Behrupiya has magic, and fun in the play.

How has theatre evolved over the years?

There are various types and forms of theatres. With evolving technology, even a single actor can tell a story. Theatre gives flexibility as it could be performed anywhere from Prithvi theatre and NCPA in Mumbai to other theatres and also could be shown on teleplay or digital medium. Theatre has been a part of human life for centuries. It is a need for communities, children, and society to express themselves.

What can the audience expect from the teleplay version of Piya Behrupiya?

Piya Behrupiya is an entertaining dance and musical love story. We can easily get access to Shakespeare’s stories and literature through such plays. They will surely enjoy the dialogues of our plays and relate to them. I convey my messages to my audience through my plays by choosing to work on whatever I believe in.

What are your upcoming projects?

There will be a web series called 'Moonwalk'. It is in the post-production stage now. It is a comedy series set on the backdrop of conning. Another one is 'Minimum', which is an independent film about a family staying in a foreign country and how they navigate their lives in a new place.

