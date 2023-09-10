The Search For Aurangzeb’s Stone book review: Madan Sabnavi' novel is a treat for mystery fans

The story of a search for a mysterious historical artefact is bound to be intriguing, at the very least. Well, The Search For Aurangzeb’s Stone is much more than intriguing – it’s a wacky, yet absorbing journey through the paperwork, stonework and guesswork of the town of Badanadi.

The core of the seekers’ group is an odd couple; they are joined by an even odder third wheel – a Parsi from Mumbai. Add an itinerant ruffian and a local street thug; the end result is a motley crew, whose quest for “something to do with Aurangzeb” is about as smooth as the average Indian road.

The search is not exactly helped by the fact that they don’t even know what they are looking for – initial queries with a local scholar indicate that it could be a book, a stone, or maybe even merely an idea. Did Aurangzeb have a lover? Did she die prematurely? Did he have a memorial built for her? If he did, where is it?

These and other questions take the odd band of adventurers on a roller-coaster journey through the dusty streets of Badanadi, where no one seems to be aware of anything. However, as they proceed from source to source, via the office of the ASI, clues emerge and they begin to unravel the story. The excitement builds up slowly, proceeds in fits and starts, at times appears to sit on a wayside bench to rest, but eventually accelerates to careen along at a rollicking pace as the seekers find what they are after.

Yes, there is a structure; in fact there is an underground treasure as well, in the best traditions of mystery stories. But all is not well, as the aforementioned ruffian appears in a tough avatar and at one point it looks as though all is lost. Wait! It’s suspense time again as yet another seeker discards his mask… Will all be well at the end? Or is it one double-cross after another?

Economist Madan Sabnavis delights us with a novel as zany and chaotic as India can be, at once mysterious and charmingly engaging. At the end, you even feel a twinge of nostalgia for the soporific town of Badanadi.

Title: The Search For Aurangzeb’s Stone

Author: Madan Sabnavis

Publisher: ‎ Vishwakarma Publication

Pages: 191; Price: Rs 300

