The power of the universe: How to make it work for you

"Kehte hain ki…agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho to puri kayanat usey tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai,” Shah Rukh Khan said in the movie Om Shanti Om. And, it is true to an extent, because what you wish for the universe, at some point, gives it to you.

On one hand, there is nutrition, exercise, emotional health, sleep, medicine, and so on, and on the other side, there are phenomenon beyond medicine that aren’t much spoken or talked about but are real, work, and have a role to play in building human health and happiness. They have even caught the interest of scientists and researchers today.

One such tool beyond medicine is the power of the universe. Depending on an individual's faith, one can choose to call it God, nature, higher powers, or the universe. Some bring religious or spiritual connotations with it too. Whatever it may be, the truth is that the power and magic of the universe are limitless. This might sound airy-fairy, but when you understand energies, the human mind, the fundamentals of nature and science, you start to develop faith in it. Ultimately, it is all about faith. People pray because they have faith, whereas some do not because they have faith in something else.

So, how can you make the universe work in your favour? Here are some simple ways:

Have faith: It all starts with having faith in the universe, its power and providence. Nothing works without faith. When you put in your prayers and message to the universe, it isn't your job to micromanage and chase the outcomes. This only means you aren't trusting the process. Learn to surrender. None of us are operating on our timetable. We operate on the universe's or God’s or high power's (whatever you choose to call it) timetable. This is where faith in providence comes into play — that we will be protected and taken care of, no matter what.

The right choice of words: Most people are energetically blocked because of the wrong choice of words. One needs to change their self-talk and move it from a space of lack to a space of abundance.

For example, instead of saying “I want more money”, “I want more love”, “I want a better relationship”, they need to reframe this and say “I am receiving better health/ meaningful relationships/ wealth/ love in my life”. There is a huge difference in “get” versus “receive” attitude. Our words have immense power and a lot of times we end up limiting our growth and process with the kind of words we choose to tag ourselves.

Practising gratitude: You receive more of what you are thankful for. If you are grateful for the love in your life, you will receive more of that. Expressing gratitude also raises our vibration or energy. Our vibrations (energy) are like radio signals, and hence we must tune into the frequency that supports healing, relationships, personal growth, and more. More the positive vibrations, more the positive signals we send.

Besides practising gratitude, other simple ways of raising your vibration are:

Spending time in nature.

Listening to music.

Eating wholesome foods

Wishing well for others.

Not complaining.

Forgiving and being compassionate.

Engaging in physical activities — whether it's through walks, yoga, dance, or exercise.

Practice visualisation

What you think, manifests. Before an architect builds a structure, he first visualises it in his mind. Similarly, have a clear picture of what you want in life and start building mental imagery of the same. The vision has to be crystal clear, and you feel like it's already happening to you. Dream it, see it, desire it, feel it, and surrender. That is all.

Lastly, take action

Only wishing for things to work out your way and visualising isn't enough. One has to also put in a proactive effort. For instance, only wishing for your diabetes to go away is useless. You have to be willing to put in the effort to eat well, exercise, sleep and keep a check on your emotional health.

(The writer is a holistic nutrition and lifestyle – integrative and lifestyle medicine expert, and Founder of YouCare — All about YOU by Luke Coutinho)

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 07:00 AM IST