The Karkhana Chronicles: An initiative that is highlighting India’s ancient textile history

The royal palaces and forts of India have an unmissable allure. And to add to their aura, three of the royal palaces — Jai Villas Palace in Gwalior, Jaisalmer Fort Museum and Belgadia Palace in Mayurbhanj are showcasing the history of textiles and karigari (workmanship) of their regions. The project is also available digitally on the social media platforms of @rethinkcreate.

As the whispers of Dekho Apna Desh, Vocal for Local and Make in India get louder, it is time that India’s rich textile legacy gets its due. “A conversation with Refashion Hub, a circular fashion platform hub where we were discussing the circular fashion economy in India, the need to have conversations outside of the metropolitan cities and to explore what the conversation would look like from the roots of India resulted in this initiative. This seeded the idea of a campaign which drew a parallel with historic properties and their age-old ties with craftsmen and karigars and their role in local communities. The idea was conceptualized over conversations with erstwhile royal families catalyzed by the devastating effects of the pandemic and came together through ReFashionHub that brought the stakeholders of the textile industry together to speak on the need to make the industry more sustainable keeping social equity in mind,” explains Jema Akshita Manjari Bhanj Deo of Mayurbhanj.