'The Dilemmas Of Rama And The Devotion Of Hanuman Mirror Our Own Lives': Author Talari Anand Mahesh

The Ramayana is a book that goes beyond telling the story of Lord Rama. There are lessons one gets from the book. While various books are written on this ancient Hindu text, a recent addition is Unlocking the Wisdom of the Ramayana by author Talari Anand Mahesh.

The book offers a deeper understanding of the text while helping readers learn about many things even in the modern context. The PR professional speaks about Unlocking the Wisdom of the Ramayana, its offerings, and more to The Free Press Journal.

Excerpts from the Interview:

What is Unlocking the Wisdom of the Ramayana all about?

The Ramayana, or any other text, has a particular narrative and storyline that most people are broadly aware of, considering its popular representation in serials/ short stories, or films, etc. Unfortunately, the complete text is read and absorbed by only a fraction of the population, as it’s either too lengthy, written in a complex language, or because people lack the time to read the text.

Unlocking the Wisdom of the Ramayana aims to help readers move from general awareness to a deeper understanding of the text. It highlights lesser-known characters and connects the challenges in the Ramayana to those we face today, showing how its lessons remain relevant across generations.

What was the thought behind writing a book based on the Ramayana, and offering its different aspects to the readers?

The thought came primarily from two factors. The first thing that surprised me was the depth of our texts that I discovered in the completed translated version of the Ramayana. There is hardly any modern-day theme that is not in the Ramayana. It shows how our ancestors have captured such depth in this text.

The second one is interesting. When I was reading the Yuddha Kanda in the Ramayana, I came across a statement from Ravana about having learned counsel and being prepared for war. This got me thinking. Why are we reading so many books like The Art of War when Ramayana already carries such excellent insights?

What can the readers find in the book to help them?

The book shares new and relatable lessons from famous and lesser-known characters like Rama, Lakshmana, Hanuman, and Ravana, King Kushanaba, Sugriva, Vali, and Ravana’s charioteer. It brings out side stories and overlooked moments, showing how even these parts offer wisdom for today’s challenges in leadership and personal growth. Blending religion, self-help, and storytelling, it is especially useful for modern readers who might not read the entire epic.

The book is broadly divided into two segments. The first part is a brief yet authentic retelling of the Ramayana, designed to benefit Indian readers as well as a global audience unfamiliar with the epic. The second segment has a total of 40 chapters. Each of the first 39 chapters covers a single story or incident from the Ramayana, correlating it with modern-day examples and providing brief learnings in an easy-to-understand format. The book has been written in straightforward language, allowing everyone to easily absorb the knowledge. It also includes custom-made illustrations in colour.

Has the book impacted you while writing and after completing it?

The impact started as I read the Ramayana. I already knew some themes, but seeing them in the text and relating them to my own life and the lives of people around me changed how I think. For example, the chapter where King Dashrath admits his mistake and its consequences made me consider how our own careless choices, like reckless driving, can have effects we do not expect.

Considering the many books written on Ramayan and Hindu mythology, do you feel your book stands out in terms of what it offers?

Each book offers the author’s individual perspectives; so, while the context is the same, not only my book but every book stands out. I researched a few other books in addition to reading the translated version by Late Shri Bibek Debroy of the Valmiki Ramayana.

With deep respect for fellow authors and their perspectives, this book explores a broader breadth of stories, characters, and situations, while weaving in insights drawn from my conversations with business leaders, yogis, and Satsang practitioners and reflections from my own life. My intention was to share my perspectives and make the Ramayana accessible, which is why I have written it in an easy, engaging style and have included some lessons in bullet points to make it easy to follow.

The Ramayan has been interpreted from different perspectives. What’s your lens?

Again, I have deep respect for all the writers and their perspectives. But these are more fiction and their own take on it. My lens is firmly fixed on the Valmiki Ramayana, and it is extremely authentic in the original meaning, which is Rama + Ayana, i.e., literally ‘the journey (Ayana) of Rama’. So, the book is rooted in its originality, and only a few creative liberties were taken to make it relevant.

Any book(s) you have read that have impacted you the way your book will impact readers?

I have read interpretations of Upanishads and Bhagavad Gita, which has impacted me in a way. Also, I was quite impacted by a book called The Miracle Morning, which gave an easy framework for self-improvement. I hope that the lessons from the Ramayana will resonate with readers and that they can apply them in their lives. Simply being more mindful in everyday choices will be a great start.

What can you tell the readers about the book for them to pick it up?

The book, while deeply rooted in the Ramayana, speaks far beyond the boundaries of religion or tradition. It is not just about revisiting our texts, but about uncovering a living wisdom cutting across ages, beliefs, and circumstances. For a student grappling with choices, a professional navigating leadership, or someone simply trying to live more mindfully, the lessons hold equal relevance.

The dilemmas of Rama, the impulses of Lakshmana, the devotion of Hanuman, or the flaws of Ravana mirror the struggles and aspirations of our own times. What makes the Ramayana remarkable, and what it aims to convey, is its ability to remain both timeless and immediate, offering insights that are as relevant to Gen Z scrolling through their feeds as to a seeker on a spiritual path.