Tech Talk: Top 5 stylish and affordable smartwatches you need to check out now!

It was during 2009, people were no longer bothered about wearing a watch. Simply because they have a phone that tells date and time. The brands started reinventing and what they brought in is a gadget that soon started becoming more than just a style statement.
While fitness trackers are getting things done as far as counting calories is concerned, smartwatches are a league of their own.
However, the smartwatch sector in India needs a price revolution if it wants to become a mass product. Even then there are some star smartwatches that are value for money.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
Price: Rs 38,990
As the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country, almost everybody is rushing to buy a SPo2 monitoring device. But you might not need it, if you have this watch. Along with SPo2 monitoring, this watch offers stress tracking as well.
Outlined in a subtle rotating bezel, it's easier to see and focus. Galaxy Watch3 is thinner and smaller, yet about 15% lighter with a sophisticated look. This one is well compatible with Android phones. Even if you own an iPhone and are looking for a circular design smartwatch, just go for it. However, slow charging is an issue and also poor battery life is something to worry about. And the ECG feature works only in select few countries.
Apple Watch
Price: Rs 40,990
Probably the best Apple Watch at the moment. It’s precision has made it a hero in no time. Last December, a US citizen got to know of his impending heart attack from the abnormal rhythm recorded on his Apple Watch.
They can sense blood SPo2, again the need of the hour for Covid-19 positive patients. There is also a 20-second hand washing tracker and sleep tracker to keep you stress free.
On hindsight, the watch is priced exorbitantly high at Rs 40,990 and has poor battery life.
Fitbit Versa 3
Price: 26,499
If you have been looking for a smartwatch that would be cheaper than an Apple watch yet a distinctly winner in the market — it is Fitbit, which has been in the business of fitness gadgets for a very long time.
The Fitbit Versa 3, apart from the standard ones also boasts of over a dozen special features. You can download hundreds of apps for fitness, finance, and more — from Uber to Spotify, you use download and simply use them from the watch. There is also a voice-assistant feature, and if you have an Alexa, you can sync it in and bingo!
You can now speak to the watch for weather, traffic and other updates. For women, this watch also has a Period Tracker to keep a check on your menstrual health. Versa 3 also charges quite fast — you are set with a full battery in just 12 minutes — and lasts nearly six days.
It missed out on stress tracking, skin temperature, or ECG sensors. Besides, there is a screen lag. Apart from that this is one of the best among the rest.
Oppo Watch
Price: Rs 14,990
Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker, is late in the game. But the best part is it looks sophisticated yet economical. Oppo watch comes with a vivid AMOLED display and a 3D curved back. There are two sizes available — 46mm and 41mm. There is a Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory powering the watch. The features comprise of phone notification, instant reply, controlling of volume and a dozen others that are mostly standard.
The features are more like the Fitbit Charge 3, and don't bring in the SPo2 tracking or other important monitoring aspects. Except for its affordable price, the battery backup is decent and makes the watch buy-worthy.
Fossil Gen 5
Price: Rs 22,995
Fossil has been in the watch business for years and it wouldn’t be an exaggeration if we have to say nobody makes a watch look better than Fossil. So, when Fossil got into the smart watch zone, people had a lot of expectations. And, credit must be given to Fossil for trying its hands in this market, while most conventional watchmakers stayed out of the hustle.
The Gen 5 is improved with a better performance and a longer battery life. It offers features like activity tracking, calorie counting and basic standard ones for a smartwatch. There is also an option to install apps like Nike Running, Cardiogram or Spotify. Also, it looks really cool as it retains its original design from the analogue watches.
But, the watch has a poor battery life and a slow GPS that is often difficult to comprehend.
