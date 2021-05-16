Tech Talk: Top 5 stylish and affordable smartwatches you need to check out now!

It was during 2009, people were no longer bothered about wearing a watch. Simply because they have a phone that tells date and time. The brands started reinventing and what they brought in is a gadget that soon started becoming more than just a style statement.

While fitness trackers are getting things done as far as counting calories is concerned, smartwatches are a league of their own.

However, the smartwatch sector in India needs a price revolution if it wants to become a mass product. Even then there are some star smartwatches that are value for money.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Price: Rs 38,990

As the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country, almost everybody is rushing to buy a SPo2 monitoring device. But you might not need it, if you have this watch. Along with SPo2 monitoring, this watch offers stress tracking as well.