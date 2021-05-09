Mothers Day 2021: Top 5 gadgets that can make your mom's life easy

We’ve all been moping about the house since the last year and a half due to the pandemic and resultant lockdowns. But the one person who doesn’t have the luxury of time to brood is the mother in every household. From remote working to supervising kids’ online classes and Zoom meetings to kitchen and domestic chores, they’ve been run ragged. So this Mother’s Day, show some love with tech-enabled gifts to make her life slightly easier.

MI Robot Vaccum

Price: Rs 24,999

Mopping the floor is a tiresome chore. And there are days when the house help takes an off. To transform your mom’s frown into a smile, get home a Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P. Alike the Roomba, this is an advanced and smart solution for all your house cleaning needs. It is equipped with a smart Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) navigation system and 12 different multi-directional sensors that promise efficient cleaning.