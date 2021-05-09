Mothers Day 2021: Top 5 gadgets that can make your mom's life easy

We’ve all been moping about the house since the last year and a half due to the pandemic and resultant lockdowns. But the one person who doesn’t have the luxury of time to brood is the mother in every household. From remote working to supervising kids’ online classes and Zoom meetings to kitchen and domestic chores, they’ve been run ragged. So this Mother’s Day, show some love with tech-enabled gifts to make her life slightly easier.
MI Robot Vaccum
Price: Rs 24,999
Mopping the floor is a tiresome chore. And there are days when the house help takes an off. To transform your mom’s frown into a smile, get home a Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P. Alike the Roomba, this is an advanced and smart solution for all your house cleaning needs. It is equipped with a smart Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) navigation system and 12 different multi-directional sensors that promise efficient cleaning.
Featuring 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping functions, smart app control, and quad-core Cortex-A7 processor, the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is a thoughtfully-designed product created for Indian homes. Plus, your mom can sync it with her mobile! Happiness all around, we say.
TP-Link Security Camera
Price: Rs 2249
Your mother is always concerned about your safety and security. Gone are the days when installing a CCTV was an expensive and complex task. Now, just get plug and play security cameras, install them outside and let your mom keep track on what’s happening around. TP-Link Tapo comes with night vision, storage, Wi-Fi connectivity and Alexa enabled options.
If you have a very spacious home, you can also just place it in one corner and yet be able to monitor what’s happening in your kitchen and garden. Buy these little babies and see your mom’s eyes light up…
Fitbit charge 4
Price: Rs 14,999
So perhaps your mother doesn’t hit the gym every day, pandemic or not. But most moms do indulge in some form of cardio, whether walking, jogging or running. Gift her this fitness tracker and become her favourite child! It is easy to use, is ergonomically designed and has a long battery life.
It doesn’t just record calories lost and distance walked, this one has multiple features like taking phone calls, reading mails and messages, among others. Plus, there’s Spotify control, so your mom can choose her songs and control the volume. Get ready for some happy humming…
Tile Essentials
Price: Rs 12,999 on Amazon
How many times do you run to your mom the minute you are unable to find your shoes, clothes, pens and – God forbid – chargers? Chances are, innumerable. And then your mother has to drop everything and start a treasure hunt. Don’t let your home become a lost-and-found department, just get her the Tile Essential Pack.
It is a selection of trackers to help find objects. These are trackers that come in various shapes and sizes and can be attached to wallets, spectacles, boxes, phones and anything else that can drop into a black hole. Compatible with Android and iOS, these bluetooth powered trackers are pure bliss. Go on, make her smile…
Godrej UV Case
Price: Rs 7,999
Mothers are always concerned about hygiene, and rightly so. Disinfecting each and every item from the market is very tiring. What if you revolutionize the sanitization process at home? Get home a Godrej UV Case that claims to kill 99.9% viruses.
This also safely sanitizes all your belongings and is ideal for everyday objects like phones and other electronics, medical kits as well as salon equipment. The 20-litre case is perfect for home use. No, you still can’t get away from cleaning your room, though…
