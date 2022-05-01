Sustainable Summer Fashion: Can you ditch fancy, high-priced brands to adopt environment-friendly labels to save the planet?

Chances are by 2050, the earth’s temperature will increase by 2.4 degrees above pre-industrial levels. It is interesting to note that the fashion industry accounts for 8-10% of carbon emissions, and generates up to 20% of wastewater overall.

Every summer, we complain about the scorching heat and pray to find the lightest fabric available to counter the heat and inevitable sweat machine our bodies become. As consumers, it is necessary to be conscious of the fact that the products we buy are contributing to the global warming in a big way.

We give you a list of a few organic summer-wear brands that are trendy, comfortable to wear, and reasonably priced.

Everbloom

Backed by 14-15 months of research, Devendra Singh launched his brand, Everbloom, in March 2002. While they do provide customised products on request, Angrakha in georgette fabric is their signature design.

Mission: Main mission is to provide Japanese standard quality products to the Indian market. They use naturally-processed, eco-friendly fabrics which are sustainable and exude comfort. All products are designed by an in-house team. The best part is their fabric is recyclable.

Where to shop: You can buy their products on their website.

Kahani Lush

Launched in 2020, Kahani Lush was born with the idea of creating a fabric that would drape and flow with a classic touch of embroidery, and is budget-friendly. The founders, Ekta and Vipul Chaudhary, have always looked at clothing through the lens of confidence and empowerment. While simplicity remains the core factor of their designs, embroidery and silhouettes are chic as well.

Mission: They are focused about a woman needs. They work with high-quality fabrics like chanderi, cotton silk, linen, etc. They prefer pure, handwoven, organic fabric with modern explorations for embroideries. They are constantly on the lookout for innovative ethical and environmental ways. They are on the mission to create beautiful sustainable attire for all sizes. The pieces that truly become a part of you. All their products are recyclable.

Where to shop: You can shop for their collection on their website

Chhapa

Founded by Shipa, who is also the head designer of Chhapa, this unique summer wear brand is a team effort of four spirited and culturally inspired individuals — Hardik, Bimal, Shital, and Shipa — who are on a quest to bring back the art of block printing. Chhapa is the love child of exciting ideas, knowledge, skills, and experience brought together by the four siblings.

Mission: Chhapa believes in one basic principle — to do what is best for the environment, the artisans, and the customers. They source their materials directly from weavers from small hand-weaving units that don’t contribute to carbon footprint. The key part of their manufacturing is that their printing gets done through hand block. And, although cotton fabrics cannot be recycled, they can be upcycled. Chhapa endorses the method of upcycling to create a lot of different useful products to contribute to a circular economy.

They use top-quality mulmul cotton fabric, which is naturally soft and cool. They are known for their quirky motifs. Their signature designs are elephant and fish motifs.

Currently, they are focused on gathering what they call ‘the Expression of Interest for Franchises across India’. But they are open to the idea of expanding their brand overseas as well.

Where to shop: Their products are available to purchase through their website

These are just a few of the brands that strive to save the planet. Have guilt-free fun this summer by switching to a sustainable fabric and buying from companies that focus on reducing their carbon footprint.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 07:00 AM IST