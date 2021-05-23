Smart and healthy recipes that can make cooking easier amid pandemic

With the pandemic restricting one’s ration and choices, it is a huge task every day to cook healthy and tasty meals. That’s the reason it is important to cook smart and know the tricks to rustle up meals and breakfast with easily available ingredients.

Go slow on indulging

Who does not have a craving to dig into a freshly baked chocolate cake or a cheesy pizza? Although Anurudh Khanna, executive chef, The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi, advocates healthy eating, he says most people prefer comfort food to a nutritious one.

“The constant flow of narrative centred on the pandemic has led to people becoming anxious,” says Khanna.

“Locked up at home, they seek comfort in food and overindulge in sweets or packaged food that calms them down for a while only to consume them once again. This leads to a vicious circle. I am not against indulging once in a while as food has the power to make or break your mood, but not on a daily basis,” he says.

He focuses on choosing ingredients carefully and sends out an important message of healthy eating, sustainability and good practices. “We can learn to do much more because the grocery run is few and far between. It is exciting to involve kids in cooking because it is like a science experiment with dehydration and fermenting to create different things,” he says.

COVID pushed most people into the kitchen for various reasons. You agree with Vijesh Modi, senior Sous Chef at The Deltin, Daman, on cooking being an integral aspect of Indian households. “After the pandemic outbreak and WFH, every household has seen a sudden rise in the number of people cooking or wanting to try out new dishes as a way to pass time, reduce anxiety, feel productive or to just eat good food,” says Vijesh Modi, senior Sous Chef at The Deltin, Daman. “Most are unaware of the changes that they should be bringing while doing so.”

Neha Mathur, founder, WhiskAffair, brings the best of the tried-and-tested recipes and helps people discover food and cooking at @whiskaffair (Instagram) and her website (https://www.whiskaffair.com/about-me/) and Facebook page. “Often, I see people overindulging in ready-to-eat, high-calorie food without bothering about the nutrition, which would do more harm in the long run. Having a cheat day is fine, but it should not be overdone,” advises Mathur.

Hardly breaking fast

‘Breakfast like a king’ does not work for many as routines have gone for a toss. The most important meal has been reduced to a quick tea-and-biscuits affair for many. Fixed routine, chef Modi admits, has become difficult to follow these days.

“Most seem to avoid eating breakfast because of late dinners and long sleeping hours. Inactivity decreases hunger and boredom increasing sugar and fat cravings. With a WFH model, most people end up working long hours with not much time for cooking. All of this results in unhealthy snacking.”

Mathur adds that we have become lazy with routine vanishing from our lives. “I sometimes feel it is also a lack of planning for meals. So, one struggles with the dilemma of what to cook that is healthy, tasty and quick. Some even skip breakfast and directly have lunch, which is wrong.”

Chef Khanna sees breakfast being substituted with tea/coffee and biscuits. “Fruits are substituted with sugar-laden juices or squashes. Not only does all this not keep your stomach filled, but also your mind is not able to contribute the way it is supposed to. It is important to note that tea and coffee are beverages to stay alert, and not to fill you.”

Have a huge fruity breakfast

Mathur believes in prepping up a day early on breakfast to make it tasty, healthy and filling. “The day I am not able to plan, I look for easy breakfast recipes that come together in less than 30 minutes. With fresh fruits always in season, I also serve a shake for breakfast. Lassi is another amazing drink you can make within minutes. You could also try one-pot recipes, which are fuss-free.”

Chef Khanna suggests keeping chopped veggies ready to rustle up a quick upma or poha. “If you are a non-vegetarian, store some cold cuts to make sandwiches. Make a spread using grated raw vegetables in hung curd seasoned with garlic salt and pepper. It tastes divine on a nicely toasted sourdough and can be easily refrigerated. Smoothie bowls are a huge favourite in summers. The delicious menagerie of frozen fruits, healthy seeds and nuts is all good health in a bowl.”

Chef Modi recommends a healthy breakfast for high-energy levels for the entire day. “Ensure your breakfast includes whole grains over refined grains, antioxidants, fruits and veggies, minimal sweet consumption, proteins and high fibre. Don’t be afraid to have a huge breakfast.” Eat healthy and stay healthy.

Food Tricks

Overnight soak oats or muesli in milk and yoghurt with a little honey and have it in the morning. Top it up with seasonal fruits and peanut butter or pumpkin seeds, dry and fresh seasonal fruits with some almond or cashew butter.

Get familiar with healthy substitutes or methods.

Measuring the food beforehand is better than cooking in bulk. Stock up on the ration accordingly to avoid wastage and.

For garnishing, grow herbs in your home to use them fresh. Prepare and refrigerate ingredients used in Indian curries to save time to prep.

Use leftover food. Store them properly for new recipes. This way, you will have no wastage and the ration will last longer.

Use the ‘first-bought-first-use’ method to optimise shelf life of products.

Try ‘em out!

Amaranth Bathua Duet with Turmeric Foam