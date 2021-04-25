Food trends: Spruce up your platter with spices

Chef Deepak Dandge, Executive Chef, The Park, Mumbai suggests the use of mustard seed powder, horseradish, wasabi root, pepper (black, red and green), and sichuan pepper to enhance the taste of a dish. “Many recipes or dishes have their own twist. For instance, cheese with chilli, pizza with spicy sausages, jalapeno filled with spicy beans, etc,” he explains.

Full of flavours

According to Chef Dandge, chilli peppers play an important role in the food industry today. They enhance the flavour — heat, pungency, warmth and bite — as well as the colour of the actual dish. What’s interesting is that some people may prefer subtle heat, while others hanker for the more in-your-face raging spice levels!

“Research indicates that most people enjoy Mexican food the most, followed by Chinese, Indian and Thai food. And Mexicans prefer a high level of heat in their food! Apart from different perceptions of heat, people have varied preferences for hot and spicy food, even in the same region. For instance, the French prefer subtle heat flavours that are not overtly spicy,” he explains.

Corroborating that, Chef Jain, Head Chef, The Burger Company, India, acknowledges Indians’ love for spices and spicy food. “This trend will continue as we need to tickle our taste buds. For instance, we have a unique product mix of western and Indian burgers. Those looking for spicy food love our Indian burgers,” he states.

Chef Bhandari, Sous Chef, Sayaji Hotel, Pune, feels that spicy flavours can be called one of the most important food trends at present. “Chilli peppers are a major source of spice in food and play an important role. They enhance the flavour, heat, pungency and bite in a dish and boost the final colour and presentation as well. Chilli peppers have a distinctive piquant, hot and fiery taste and is the complete opposite of mild food,” he says.

It’s the time to drool

Some hot-on-the-heat-factor dishes that Chef Dandge swears by are Phaal Curry made with Bhut Jolokia, South Indian Chilli Beef (Beef with Chillies), Andhra Chilli Chicken (Guntur Chilli with Fried Chicken) and Laal Maas (famous Rajasthani Mutton also called Jungle Maas). Who says Indians can’t take the heat!