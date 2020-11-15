Simply Su-Jok: Keeping kiddos healthy during pandemic

Am I audible? Can you see me? How common is it to hear these phrases? The question deserves no answer, as ever since the lockdowns began, our main form of connectivity has been digital. For those using smartphones and other gadgets to merely conduct a conversation, an interview or to watch a film before Covid would have had to forcefully jump on to the digital bandwagon – especially students.

The online education space in India has been catching up for a few decades now. But it has been largely used for skilling and is buoyed by self-learning. Schools and colleges have rarely had to teach solely online unlike post-March 2020 when the virus changed the education paradigm and everyone, irrespective of their exposure to learning online, have had to adapt and learn.

School children have now understood that classes are not going to begin in the familiarity of their school surroundings any time soon. This has led to many of them eagerly waiting for class to begin at their homes to listen to their teacher and see their classmates online. Being deprived of classroom interaction and the fun times they have with their friends in school is a new experience for almost all students and not a very likeable one.

Online learning comes with many more challenges like issues of internet connectivity, some subjects are just not online friendly, not all teachers are tech savvy, lack of content in the vernacular languages. All these issues have created a whole lot of stress affecting the mental health of students. To compound the situation, reaching out to parents for help is futile too as even they are as clueless in adapting to the new Work from Home norms.

Schools are not just a place to learn, they are also a place for children to grow and evolve into the adults they might become in the future. To this end, the Right to Education Act, 2011 clearly mentions prohibiting physical punishments and mental harassment towards students, while ensuring “the all-round development of the child, building on the child’s knowledge, potentiality and talent and making the child free of fear, trauma, and anxiety through a system of child friendly and child centered learning.”

The education system, consisting of administrative officers, teachers, policymakers, and non-teaching staff should ideally work to create a place where this optimum mental growth and development is made possible for each child. However, with schools themselves seeing a paradigm shift in the way education is imparted are perhaps grappling with the delivery mechanism rather than its impact on a student’s mental health.

This not only means that there’s a lack of parental support, but also institutional support for students struggling with stress. During the continuance of the pandemic, this gap could only worsen the development and academic progress of children already quietly marginalized by virtue of their mental health.

The new-normal of studies is not the only issue that is bothering students. The drilling-in of over sanitizing and social distancing has made life very complicated for those growing up on how to interact with “real” people. The younger ones – going through the knowledge assimilation process are adopting introversive behaviour as an expectation when meeting someone in person. This could in the long term end up as a people-phobia issue with many. Humans are by their very nature social and not meeting people socially can be quite depressing.

Ever since schools have gone online, educationists – in their pursuit to make up for lost time have increased the speed at which course content is being delivered to students. Then, to deliver a better understanding, load the student with extra reading, research on the net, projects, homework to form an engagement. This has resulted in many students complaining about content absorption. There is only so much that can be absorbed by the conscious brain. Beyond that, the brain neither processes nor holds the information. An information overload, or more the fear of it can actually drive a person to slack, where the mind gets distracted very easily, compounding the problem even further.

Another problem of School from Home, SFH is the time students spend in front of the screen. Just a few months back, parents would have been pleased if their ward stayed away from any form of electronic devices. Today, parents are concerned that kids want to stay away from screens thanks to fear of fatigue from too much overall screen time, thanks to education.

None of the problems stated above need or can be cured by medication. Let me show you how simple holistic-healing techniques can help students with mental, memory, and eyesight issues. But before I do, I would like to share a fact that the Governor of Maharashtra, having experienced positive results from such treatments has recommended that I develop a program to help the students in curing the above said problems…

According to Chinese medicine system there are 14 meridians, if these are unbalanced a person gets disease. If a person knows how to balance these meridians, as a preventive self-health care method one can keep healthy. These meridians are all over the body but Late Prof. Park Jae Woo from South Korea discovered that these are on our hands and feet also. This makes it easy as a person going for treatment does not have to get disrobed for treatment.

Abbreviations for Meridians: Lung Meridian – Lu, Heart Meridian - H, Liver Meridian – Liv, Spleen Meridian – Sp, Kidney Meridian – K, Large Intestine Meridian – Li, Triple Warmer Meridian – Tw, Small Intestine Meridian – Si, Gall Bladder Meridian – GB, Stomach Meridian – St, Urinary Meridian – UB, Conception Vessel – CV, Governing Vessel – GV

The treatment as described in the article gives meridian number to be treated for the health problem being balanced. Arrow upright shows that it is over active and the arrow pointing down shows it is under active. One will find the meridian point by moving the probe or Jimmy along the meridian line and the point to be treated will be painful.

Stimulate it by keeping the Jimmy on that point and rotate it clockwise and anticlockwise for a few seconds. Paste Byol magnet, with yellow side touching the tape on meridians with downward arrows. Whereas, paste white side of the magnet touching the tape if the meridian arrow is facing upwards. Keep the magnet in the same position for about six to eight hours. Repeat the treatment everyday till the problem is over. One can use same magnet but the tape has to be new.

We had given a presentation to His Excellency the Governor of Maharashtra about Art of Self-Healing and his honour allowed us to train all the members of Rajbhavan on 5th November 2019. After about eleven moths of incubation he has asked all the Universities in Maharashtra to train their staff and students in colleges affiliated to them. We are therefore starting articles that deal with the problems faced by the students.