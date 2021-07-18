Simply Su-Jok: Fix your hair problems with these simple self-healing tips

Folliculitis is a relatively common skin disorder caused by inflammation and infection in the hair follicles. Types of folliculitis include razor bumps, hot tub rash, and barber’s itch. A follicle is a small skin cavity from which hair grows. Every single hair on the human body grows from its own follicle. While folliculitis may appear on any area of the body (except the lips, palms of the hands, and soles of the feet), it most commonly affects the arms, legs, buttocks, genitals, chest, back, head, and face.

The condition presents itself as small red bumps, which may have white, pus-filled tips. Although uncomfortable, folliculitis is a relatively harmless condition that can affect people of all ages.

Folliculitis is generally caused by a bacterial infection, commonly called Staphylococcus aureus, or staph. However, fungal infections, viruses, and physical trauma to the follicle can all contribute to folliculitis.

In the initial stages, folliculitis may look like a rash, a patch of small red bumps, or yellow or white-tipped pimples. Over time, this can spread to nearby hair follicles and progress to crusty sores. The condition can affect one or many follicles and may last a short time (acute case) or persist long-term (chronic case).

Signs and symptoms include: Small red bumps, white-headed pimples, pus-filled sores, crusty sores, red skin, inflamed skin, itching, burning, tenderness, pain, swelling, mild fever etc.

Complications

Although folliculitis is not life-threatening, some complications may arise.

These include: Furunculosis – Boils under the skin, scars or dark patches, permanent hair loss due to follicle damage, recurrent follicle infections, infections that spread to other areas, cellulitis (infection of the skin), etc. There are several forms of folliculitis, which can be either superficial or deep. Deep folliculitis affects more of the hair follicle and has more severe symptoms.

Superficial folliculitis

Superficial forms include the following:

Bacterial folliculitis: A common type of folliculitis characterized by pus-filled pimples that itch. This type is usually caused by a staph infection, which normally lives on the skin but enters deeper tissues through a wound or other damage to the skin.

Pseudofolliculitis barbae: Also known as barber’s itch, this type of folliculitis is caused by ingrown hairs. It affects up to 60 percent of black men and others with curly hair. It may also affect people in the genital area.

Pseudomonas folliculitis: More commonly known as hot tub folliculitis, this is caused by a type of bacteria (pseudomonas) that is found in pools and hot tubs where the chlorine levels and pH balance are not adequately monitored. Symptoms usually appear within 72 hours of exposure and are most prevalent on the areas of the body covered by a swimsuit or on the back of the legs. Minor symptoms can resolve without treatment within five days.

Pityrosporum folliculitis: A yeast infection of the skin, which leads to chronic lesions that are red and itchy. It most commonly affects the face and upper body and is particularly prevalent in young adults and adult men.

Deep folliculitis

Forms of deep folliculitis include:

Sycosis barbae: A deeper form of barber’s itch that can cause scarring and permanent hair loss. Boils. Staph bacteria which deeply infect the follicle and lead to boils (furuncles) that are swollen and filled with pus. They continue to grow larger and become very painful until they rupture and drain. Clusters of boils (known as carbuncles) cause more severe symptoms than single boils. Scarring may result from large boils or carbuncles.

Gram-negative folliculitis: People with acne who are on long-term antibiotic therapy may experience this deep form of folliculitis, as antibiotics affect the bacterial balance in the skin. The condition usually clears up once a person has finished their antibiotic treatment.

Eosinophilic folliculitis: People with poorly controlled HIV, late-stage AIDS, or cancer are most likely to experience this form of folliculitis. Symptoms are intense and recurrent and can cause hyperpigmentation (dark patches of skin). The cause is unknown, but some researchers suggest that a hair follicule mite may be the root cause of eosinophilic folliculitis.