Seven foods that can help ward off your post-workout muscle pain

In some instances, a bit of muscle soreness can be considered to be affable, after all, you have worked hard to reach this new level of strength. But at some times, the muscle soreness can get worse, which leads to extreme pain in the gluteus maximus. And, when even the simple act of picking up your bag feels like a task than the exercise itself, you are possibly suffering from DOMS — or delayed onset muscle soreness. This is usually caused during your time of workout as exercising causes little micro-tears in your muscles and as a result, fibres are restored and you start gaining mass and strength.

One of the prime importance is paying attention to post-workout recovery. Therefore, most people emphasise on taking long ice baths, expensive massages and medications to benefit them in reaching a stage of recouping. An important tip to note is that the most effective way to release muscle soreness is actually through the kind of food you eat.

A couple of nourishing edibles and food groups when included in your post-workout diet can aid in combatting muscle soreness. Mentioned below are everyday foods, which you should eat to ward off muscle pain:

Eggs: The most important building block of muscles is protein. Therefore, adding a good protein source like eggs, during or after a rigorous endurance workout may help reduce the danger of DOMS. This protein-rich food can be prepared in different ways and also delivers a large number of nutrients in each portion. Moreover, the protein quality which one can get from an egg is suitable for combating soreness of muscles and boosts healthy muscle growth. Even a single egg is a powerhouse of approximately six grams of protein that comes from all vital amino acids. One can also get important vitamins and minerals like vitamins A, E, and K along with B vitamins through regular consumption of eggs. They are also an amazing source of leucine, which is also associated with muscle recovery.

Salmon: Salmon comes falls in the category of protein and healthy fat; both play an important role in rebuilding and fixing muscle. Each salmon serving delivers rich, high levels of healthy omega-3 fatty acids. This helps fight inflammation, increase blood flow to muscles throughout the fitness training and reduce muscle soreness.

Turmeric: Turmeric is considered powdered gold because it plays a vital role in healing wounds. An effective content in reducing the discomfort linked with delayed onset muscle soreness to decrease the impact of injury and improve the retrieval of muscle performance is a curcumin supplement. One must add a considerable sprinkle of curcumin-loaded turmeric to eggs, milk and smoothies to get the result.

Bananas: This is a fruit that is an easy-to-digest source of quality carbohydrates that enable spiking your level of insulin just enough to drive protein into the muscle to improve muscle renovation and growth. A good source of the electrolyte potassium, eating bananas will aid in easing muscle soreness post-gym.

Tart Cherry: Tart Cherry is just like other berries, which have high antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. The important compounds specifically delivered from cherries, known as anthocyanins, play a vital role in decreasing both muscle discomfort and paleness, redness and cellular injury, which occurs after performing a tough exercise. Also, intake of tart cherry juice helps in efficient muscle retrieval since it delivers a much more concentrated form of compounds.

Cottage cheese: Whey and Casein are two different and effective types of proteins delivered by cottage cheese. On one hand, whey protein is a helping hand in refilling muscles rapidly post-training and on the other hand, casein is a slow-acting protein that makes cottage cheese a perfect snack before a workout since it lets your muscles continue improving even as you sleep. This beneficial edible also comes packed with live cultures (good bacteria) that contribute to breaking down and engrossing the nutrients that can aid in improving your muscles and making them strong.

Watermelon: After a tough workout session gorging on juicy watermelon is a good idea. Watermelon’s vital amino acid, l-citrulline, can soothe painful, sore muscles too. The natural sugars present in the fruit will also help aid in driving protein content into the muscles and refill low glycogen stores, while the high content of water is helpful to preventing muscle cramping and dehydration.

(The writer is Fitness and Nutritional Scientist, Co-Founder — Food Darzee)

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 12:18 PM IST