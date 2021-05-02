Say yes to electric vehicles for a better economy and cleaner environment

Is it worth the money?

Compared to conventional cars, an EV’s maintenance cost is next to zero. There’s no need to change the oil, filter (obviously), etc. thus saving a large chunk of money. However, do remember that EVs are priced a bit higher than their conventional counterparts.

On the other hand, as fuel prices have crossed Rs 90 per litre in most states, car owners from all economic strata have felt the heat. EVs make a strong case as a viable option for an affordable purchase in the long run.

If you calculate, 15 units of electricity is consumed to charge an EV each day. The charging price would be Rs 90 to Rs 100 for a full battery that gives you 180 to 350 km, depending on the car. So, despite the initial large outlay, you will save money eventually.

Money and mileage

At present, India has eight EVs, priced between Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 1 crore plus. However, Tata Nexon EV, Tata Tigor EV and Mahindra E Verito are the ones that you actually see on the roads.

The Mahindra E-Verito offers 181 km in a single charge, while TataTigor EV offers around 215 km. One can drive the Tata Nexon EV for 312 km in a single charge and the Hyundai Kona EV for 452 km. However, most of these figures are manufacturer-claimed and are still being tested for practicality.