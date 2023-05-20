Say bye to post-vacay blues: 4 tips that will help you overcome vacation hangover

To encounter post-vacation blues or a vacation hangover right after you get back to your normal schedule is a usual phenomenon. By definition, post-vacation blues refers to the feeling of sadness, lethargy and a general sense of unease that some people experience after returning from a trip. It occurs when the excitement and relaxation of being on vacation transition back to the realities of everyday life.

Vapika Malik, a travel blogger and the founder of a travel page on Instagram thebohobard says, “Just a while ago, I was on a vacation. I found myself insisting my friends extend the trip on the last days. But, things didn’t work out in my favour. Returning home is always welcoming as you come back to family and the homely vibe. But, what you miss out is on the new experiences you had just started to settle with. Hence, the vacation blues! This happens with me every time.”

The intensity and duration of post-vacation blues can vary from person to person. Some individuals may feel a mild sense of longing or nostalgia, while others may experience more pronounced symptoms, such as mood swings, irritability, or a lack of motivation.

However, you can get rid of the blues if you look at them with a positive mindset. Here are five things to do to get rid of the vacation hangover.

Practice self-care

Yuji Arikawa

Engage in activities that bring you joy and help you relax. It could be reading a book, listening to music, spending time in nature, practising meditation, or indulging in a hobby. Taking care of yourself and doing things you enjoy can uplift your mood.

Start with bringing back your skin to normal. You might have visited places with weather conditions different from your hometown. So, ensure that your skin feels at home as well. Level up your skincare routine more than usual.

Reading self-help books or books with a positive outlook so that you can rewire your brain with the authors’ positive words. Books by Robin Sharma, Paulo Coelho, and Shiv Khera might help.

Instead of working out at home, go to the gym. This will allow you to break the pattern of just laying down in bed and doing nothing. Aroma therapy also helps relax our minds, so see if it works for you.

Ridhima Kansal, Director, Rosemoore, says, “Experiencing post-vacation blues is a common phenomenon that can leave us feeling down and longing for the relaxation and joy of our vacation. Aromatherapy, the use of scents and essential oils to promote well-being, can be an effective tool to uplift your mood and ease the transition back to daily life,” Kansal shares. “Select essential oils known for their uplifting properties, such as citrus oils like lemon, orange or grapefruit, or floral scents like lavender or geranium. These oils can help boost your mood and combat stress,” she adds.

Start cooking more

Going on a detox diet for a couple of days can be a good idea. Opt for high-fibre fruits and vegetables and fluids. Avoid binge eating junk food as you already had a lot on vacation.

This exercise will not only help you cleanse your gut, but will have a positive impact on your mind as well. After detoxifying your body, eat home-cooked meals. It would be a great idea to uninstall food delivery apps. This will help you fight the urge of ordering food online.

Embrace the present mood

Instead of dwelling on the past, focus on the present. Find joy in the small things around you, appreciate your surroundings, and engage in activities that bring you happiness. Being mindful can help shift your mindset and alleviate post-vacation blues. Embrace the present mood, acknowledge, and appreciate the vacation experiences.

“Next time you go on a vacation send yourself a postcard with a short message of what you have loved about your vacation today. Collect your treasure trove of vacation cards and dip into them from time to time and enjoy the smile it brings to your face,” Maryel says.

Looking ahead

Finally, focus on your goals as you have to save for the next vacation. Do you know why? Because if you focus on your present and work toward your goals today, you can save for your next vacation.

Stop dwelling on why you are not at your vacation spot. Make sure after a couple of days you are back where you should be mentally as well as physically. It’s a happy reminder that the next vacation will be as soon as you can save for it.