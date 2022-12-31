Riddhima Kapoor Sahni writes about whether children should make New Year resolutions

The New Year is here and so is the time to implement the resolutions that we all might have so carefully crafted for 2023. Be it leading a healthier life or working towards buying that dream home/car in the New Year… Different people make different resolutions.

And, while the adults consciously make efforts towards actualising their goals, one cannot forget children. They, too, should be encouraged to make New Year resolutions.

Mapping out New Year resolutions teaches children how to have goals and work towards achieving them. As their parents or guardians, we can help them create simple goals that they will be able to achieve.

We can motivate them to jot down simple resolutions like helping their mums clean up after meals or making their bed, keeping their room tidy, and so on. This will ensure they are not only following the resolutions they have made but are also learning to become responsible. Resolutions are also an apt way to discipline children, make them aware of their duties, and teach them to become independent. Plus, since these are easier to follow, children also learn the whole idea behind making these resolutions.

For instance, my daughter makes these simple resolutions that she can stick to and accomplish. Some of her resolutions are keeping her room clean and tidy, eating more fruits and veggies, etc. I feel so proud and happy when I see her diligently following them.

When I was a child, for some reason I could never stick to the resolutions that I made. I would always make resolutions to eat more vegetables and cut down on sweets. Back down, I could never do that and would always end up forgetting them. Today, however, it’s a different matter!

If, for whatever reason children aren’t inclined towards making resolutions, do not pressurise him/her. You can initiate them into the ritual of making resolutions by explaining their importance. Another way to get children excited about resolutions is by making them a part of family tradition.

For example, every member of the family can sit together and make their own set of resolutions. After jotting them down, a discussion can be held on why the said resolutions are important for that member. This way, not only are the children involved in the process but also understand the significance of why these resolutions are made.

As I had said in my previous columns, forcing children to do something they don’t want to do will only cause more problems. But, if you create exciting scenarios and increase their curiosity they will do the activity with enthusiasm. Similarly, turning this into a family activity will get children excited. It will motivate them and they’ll readily make their resolutions without needing a push from their parents.

It is also imperative to understand that no child is the same. If your child isn’t interested in making resolutions, let him/her be. It’s okay not to make resolutions as long as they are carrying out their assigned daily chores. There are different ways to teach them the necessity of setting goals and working towards achieving them. New Year resolutions are just a fun way of making them understand this aspect, but not the only one.

(Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a fashion and jewellery designer, and daughter of veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor)