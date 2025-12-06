Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Writes About Keeping Up With New-Age Lingo And Trends

As a mother to a 14-year-old, I have learnt that parenting in today’s fast-changing world looks very different from what it did just a decade ago. Our children are growing up with social media, streaming platforms, online games, and a whole new set of slang words that we sometimes struggle to decode. It can feel overwhelming, but staying aware of these new-age trends is not just about being “cool.” It actually plays a big role in helping us keep our children safe while also building a stronger connection with them.

When we make an effort to understand the language, apps, and online spaces our kids love, we are better prepared to identify potential risks and guide them wisely. Instead of reacting in fear or shutting things down simply because we don’t understand them, curiosity can go a long way. By asking questions like “What does that word mean?” or “Which app are your friends using these days?”, we show our children that we care about them and their world.

The key is to stay curious but not controlling. No teenager wants to feel like their parent is checking on them constantly or judging everything they do. But when we show interest—genuine interest—it opens the door for honest conversations. Kids feel safer sharing what they are watching, who they are talking to, and what is happening in their online lives.

Exploring trends together can actually be fun! Watch a trending video with your child, let them explain the joke behind a viral meme you don’t understand, or ask them to teach you a new slang word. These simple interactions show support and build trust. They also help us set healthy boundaries more effectively. When kids feel understood, they are much more likely to listen when we guide them about digital safety, screen time, or the danger of talking to strangers online.

This doesn’t mean parents must follow every trend or start using every slang word. We don’t need to dress like teenagers or try too hard to impress them. Our goal isn’t to be “the cool parent.” It is to be the parent who understands the world their child is living in. Being informed and approachable is enough.

Staying connected also means staying updated. Schools often send information about digital safety, and there are many online communities and parenting resources that help explain the online culture kids are a part of. Keeping an eye on these will help you remain relevant and aware.

One of the most important tools in this journey is listening. Really listening. When children come to us with something new—maybe a song or a trend—we must avoid quick judgments like “What nonsense!” or “This is a waste of time!” These reactions can push them away. Kids may stop sharing things with us if they feel misunderstood or constantly criticized. They will instead turn to friends, and that can sometimes leave parents completely disconnected from what is going on in their lives.

Connection grows from patience and empathy. We can build a bond that allows our children to feel seen, heard, and valued. And when that happens, communication naturally becomes easier. They are more likely to tell us when something is bothering them, when a friend hurts their feelings, or when they encounter something uncomfortable online.

Parenting today requires a blend of vigilance and openness. We must protect our kids without limiting their independence. And we must guide them without building walls between us.

In the end, keeping up with new-age lingo and trends isn’t about learning every slang word or downloading every new app. It’s about showing our children that their world matters to us—because they do.

(Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a jewellery designer and daughter of veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor)